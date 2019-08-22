Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Its Position in 1 (FLWS) as Share Price Declined; Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Shareholder Mackay Shields Raised Position

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 30.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 28,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The institutional investor held 119,315 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, up from 91,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $476.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.03% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $9.25. About 207,319 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in 1 (FLWS) by 19.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 33,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 202,729 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, up from 169,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in 1 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 11.03% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.23. About 1.30 million shares traded or 288.52% up from the average. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) has risen 36.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FLWS News: 15/05/2018 – 1-800-Flowers Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q LOSS/SHR 13C, EST. LOSS/SHR 12C; 11/05/2018 – Foresters Investment Management Exits Position in 1-800-Flowers; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 EPS 60c; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Adj Ebitda $80M; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q Rev $238.5M; 08/05/2018 – 1-800 Flowers President & CEO Chris McCann interviewed by Advisor Access; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM SEES FY COMP REV. AT HIGH END $1.13B-$1.15B; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q Loss/Shr 13c; 19/04/2018 – DJ 1-800-FLOWERSCOM Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLWS)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 1,650 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 9,030 shares. stated it has 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). 42,127 are held by Shell Asset. Loomis Sayles & LP invested in 0% or 875 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 65,659 shares. Utd Automobile Association stated it has 109,896 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,042 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 14,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup holds 33,242 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Systematic Fincl Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 1.59 million shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 349,064 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 29,251 shares.

