Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Decreased Holding in Cenovus Energy (CVE) by $9.10 Million as Share Value Declined; Primo Wtr (PRMW) Share Price Declined While Manatuck Hill Partners Has Cut by $5.96 Million Its Holding

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) by 52.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 1.14 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09 million, down from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.14. About 1.94M shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – QTRLY OPERATING LOSS PER SHARE $0.61; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS CLEARWATER SALE PROCESS PROCEEDING; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD EXPECT TO SEE A MUCH MORE CONSERVATIVE HEDGING PROGRAM- CONF CALL; 16/03/2018 – Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 bln Narrows Lake project; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY PREVENTING CO FROM “FULLY REALIZING BENEFITS” OF ITS BRUDERHEIM CRUDE-BY-RAIL FACILITY; 29/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY- WILL BE LOOKING FOR MORE DETAILS TO ENSURE THAT COMMERCIAL TERMS WILL REMAIN REASONABLE ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS WITH EVERY $1 DECREASE IN WTI/WCS DIFFERENTIAL, CO EXPECTS $80 MLN OF INCREASED ANNUAL ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus reports voting results of election of Directors; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS BELIEVES KEYSTONE XL WILL PROCEED; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW) by 50.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 397,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 394,142 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09 million, down from 791,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Primo Wtr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $476.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. About 127,665 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – UPON COMPLETION OF OFFERING, COMPANY INTENDS TO REFINANCE ITS REMAINING OUTSTANDING SENIOR INDEBTEDNESS; 29/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER HAD 3 REPORTS OF HOT WATER LEAK, ONE BURN INJURY; 04/05/2018 – LEGION PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 5.20 PCT STAKE IN PRIMO WATER CORP AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water 4Q Net $3.03M; 14/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Proposed Follow-On Public Offering For Up to $65M in Shrs; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER TO OFFER AND SELL ABOUT $65M OF SHRS; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $298 MLN TO $302 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Primo Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova(R) System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Device Designs; 06/03/2018 – RPT-PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $210.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC) by 50,400 shares to 150,400 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) by 351,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.92M shares, and has risen its stake in Telaria Inc.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $45,336 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $11,095 was made by Hass David W. on Thursday, August 8. The insider BRENNER RICHARD A bought 1,500 shares worth $17,171. Mills David J had bought 1,000 shares worth $11,500 on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold PRMW shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 27.84 million shares or 8.62% more from 25.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Eagle Asset Inc invested 0.03% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Wellington Group Inc Llp accumulated 2.48M shares. Us Bancshares De holds 15,514 shares. Moreover, Dorsey Wright And has 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 505 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 30,096 shares. First Mercantile Trust Co accumulated 0.04% or 12,360 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 162,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com invested in 99,845 shares. Moreover, Akre Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.47% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). 90,911 are owned by Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 22,600 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 600 shares. Manatuck Hill Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 394,142 shares or 2.89% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Primo Water Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on March 06, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Primo Water’s (NASDAQ:PRMW) Shareholders Feel About Its 198% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Primo Water Stock Dropped 16% – Motley Fool” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Primo Water Completes Strategic Acquisition of Glacier Water Services, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on December 12, 2016 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Primo Water Expands Albertsons Companies Partnership Nasdaq:PRMW – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Analysts await Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 200.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. CVE’s profit will be $186.12 million for 13.57 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Cenovus Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

More important recent Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cenovus to hold conference call and webcast on second-quarter 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Cenovus Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha”, Globenewswire.com published: “Cenovus releases 2018 environmental, social & governance report Toronto Stock Exchange:CVE – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cenovus Energy (CVE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 9,225 shares to 16,225 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN).