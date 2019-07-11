Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Bridgepoint Ed (BPI) Holding by $346,614; Post Hldgs (POST) Stake Has Boosted by Freshford Capital Management Llc

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 51.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 263,197 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.79M, up from 173,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $108.05. About 57,168 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 41.79% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 27/03/2018 – Post Holdings: Closure of Clinton Facility, Transfer of Production Capabilities Expected to Be Completed by September 2019; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Pri; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 parent results; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Continues to Evaluate Options for Business Including IPO, Placement of Private Equity, Sale or Combination; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.22B TO $1.25B, EST. $1.24B; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest, sources say [21:39 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF IPO AMENDMENT; 24/04/2018 – Post Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 14 Days; 08/03/2018 Post Holdings Announces Repricing of Approximately $2.2 Billion Term Loan; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Said in January It Was Exploring Alternatives for Private-Brands Operations

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bridgepoint Ed Inc (BPI) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 57,769 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 866,042 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29 million, down from 923,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bridgepoint Ed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $6.39 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BPI News: 16/04/2018 – BRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION NAMES KEVIN ROYAL CFO; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Bridgepoint at Patterson Ranch in Fremont; 13/03/2018 – Ashford University and University of the Rockies Plan to Merge and Become an Independent, Non-profit University; 09/04/2018 – Bridgepoint Education Employees Recognized with the President’s Volunteer Service Award; 13/03/2018 – Bridgepoint Education, Inc. Plans to Separate from Ashford University, Improve Access to High-Quality Education; 29/05/2018 – JAB Holdings Buys Majority Stake in Pret a Manger From Bridgepoint; 29/05/2018 – JAB to Buy Pret From Bridgepoint; 13/03/2018 – Bridgepoint Education to Become an Online Program Management Company; 01/05/2018 – BRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. 12C (2 EST.); 29/05/2018 – Luxembourg-based JAB is buying Pret from private equity firm Bridgepoint and other minority investors for an undisclosed sum, Pret said on Tuesday

Freshford Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $521.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 181,635 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $48.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 171,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,433 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Automakers Post Mixed June Sales Results; GM Eyes Potential Interest Rate Cut – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Post Holdings Narrows Fiscal Year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Range – GlobeNewswire” published on June 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Post Holdings Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Reasons Slack Valuation Soared on Its First Day of Trading – The Motley Fool” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Fortune.com‘s news article titled: “The Dow Is on Track to Post Its Best June Since 1938 – Fortune” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $16.25 million activity. 280 shares were bought by CALLISON EDWIN H, worth $28,157 on Monday, February 11. BROWN JAY W also sold $240,374 worth of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gam Hldgs Ag has 0.71% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). National Bank Of New York Mellon, New York-based fund reported 655,094 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 46,768 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts stated it has 42,189 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 9,375 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Beck Capital Management Limited Liability Co reported 9,082 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Clarkston Cap Prns Llc invested in 2.05% or 564,405 shares. Oppenheimer Com owns 3,199 shares. Jaffetilchin Prtn Llc invested in 3,825 shares or 0.09% of the stock. The Japan-based Daiwa Securities Gp has invested 0.02% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Signaturefd Limited Com reported 112 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory holds 0.01% or 26,425 shares in its portfolio. Freshford Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 263,197 shares or 5.52% of the stock. Whittier Of Nevada holds 40 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold BPI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 19.86 million shares or 1.07% less from 20.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Global Inv Ltd stated it has 14,390 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Gp Llp owns 100,982 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Retail Bank Of Mellon owns 56,902 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited owns 0% invested in Zovio Inc. (NYSE:BPI) for 10,990 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 40,461 shares. Kenmare Prtnrs Limited Com reported 43,860 shares stake. Bridgeway Capital Management holds 0.01% or 116,500 shares. Prescott Group Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.94% of its portfolio in Zovio Inc. (NYSE:BPI). Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0% of its portfolio in Zovio Inc. (NYSE:BPI). 694,629 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Css Limited Liability Corp Il owns 19,911 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. California Employees Retirement owns 148,371 shares. Invesco Limited invested 0% in Zovio Inc. (NYSE:BPI). Sei Investments has invested 0% in Zovio Inc. (NYSE:BPI). Goldman Sachs Gp has 0% invested in Zovio Inc. (NYSE:BPI).