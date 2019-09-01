Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Lowered Hunt (Jb) Transprt Svcs (JBHT) Holding By $1.08 Million; PANDA GREEN ENERGY GROUP LTD ORDINARY SH (PVLTF) Sellers Increased By 12.45% Their Shorts

PANDA GREEN ENERGY GROUP LTD ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:PVLTF) had an increase of 12.45% in short interest. PVLTF’s SI was 8.74M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 12.45% from 7.77M shares previously. It closed at $0.04 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased Hunt (Jb) Transprt Svcs Inc (JBHT) stake by 12.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 10,700 shares as Hunt (Jb) Transprt Svcs Inc (JBHT)’s stock rose 11.50%. The Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds 73,675 shares with $7.46 million value, down from 84,375 last quarter. Hunt (Jb) Transprt Svcs Inc now has $11.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $108.04. About 871,157 shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 13.11% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBHT); 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Rev $1.07B; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Integrated Capacity Solutions Rev $296.1M; 17/04/2018 – J B HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES INC JBHT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $129; 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Revenue Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 03/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Profit Jumps on Strong Freight Demand Pricing Gains; 16/04/2018 – JB HUNT 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. $1.07; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Revenue Per Load Rose 8%

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased Gildan Activewear Class A (NYSE:GIL) stake by 177,712 shares to 1.58M valued at $56.81 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) stake by 4,100 shares and now owns 5,800 shares. Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has $130 highest and $95 lowest target. $113.17’s average target is 4.75% above currents $108.04 stock price. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had 13 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Tuesday, April 2. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 4 with “Equal-Weight”.

Analysts await J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, down 3.40% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.47 per share. JBHT’s profit will be $147.45M for 19.02 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold JBHT shares while 128 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 78.35 million shares or 0.23% less from 78.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc has 0.2% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). National Pension holds 0% or 4,470 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Invs Lc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,973 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 8,053 shares. Echo Street Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 636,580 shares. Rampart Investment Mngmt Ltd Co owns 1,302 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C reported 1.7% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.02% or 4,600 shares in its portfolio. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Weiss Multi has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Andra Ap owns 31,900 shares. Korea Invest holds 0.01% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 14,700 shares. Norinchukin Comml Bank The invested 0.02% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Camarda Advisors Ltd Liability reported 11 shares. The Texas-based Cushing Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.06% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).