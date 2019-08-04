Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Lifted Sirius Xm Holdings (SIRI) Stake By $486,990; Old West Investment Management Has Decreased Kennedy (KW) Position

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased Sirius Xm Holdings Inc (SIRI) stake by 509.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd acquired 97,398 shares as Sirius Xm Holdings Inc (SIRI)’s stock rose 6.46%. The Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds 116,520 shares with $661,000 value, up from 19,122 last quarter. Sirius Xm Holdings Inc now has $28.21B valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.34. About 23.70M shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 10.44% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 06/04/2018 – Sirius Minerals Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Norma Kamali to Host New Weekly Lifestyle Show Exclusively on SiriusXM; 23/05/2018 – VOLUME Goes West: Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Lyndsey Parker, Music Editor at Yahoo Entertainment, Co-Host New Show Live from SiriusXM’s Los Angeles Studios; 09/05/2018 – SiriusXM Total Subscribers Have Surpassed 33 Million; 23/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: SiriusXM Radio: Exclusive U2 Channel Debuts June 1; 09/05/2018 – Liberty Media Sirius XM 1Q Net $289M; 25/04/2018 – Sirius XM 1Q Net $289.4M; 19/04/2018 – CRB AGREES TO RECONSIDER SIRI’S CURRENT 15.5% RATE: SUSQUEHANA; 17/05/2018 – SiriusXM to Exclusively Broadcast Three Never-Before-Heard Standup Albums from Legendary Comedian Richard Pryor; 20/03/2018 – Sirius Real Estate Plans to Raise GBP35 Million for Acquisitions

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased Kennedy (KW) stake by 19.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 60,760 shares as Kennedy (KW)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Old West Investment Management Llc holds 245,932 shares with $5.26 million value, down from 306,692 last quarter. Kennedy now has $3.19B valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $22.37. About 373,653 shares traded or 1.42% up from the average. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson: Buyback to Be Funded Primarily From Non-Core Asset Sales; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KW); 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C; 03/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Apr. 10-11; 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Rev $190.7M; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KENNEDY WILSON SELLS $422 MILLION MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS OF $223 MLN FOR KENNEDY WILSON; 10/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q REV. $190.7M, EST. $184.0M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold KW shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 113.26 million shares or 1.17% less from 114.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Bb&T Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 128,251 shares. Lpl Financial Lc reported 66,679 shares stake. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 397,640 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 0% or 30 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Lc owns 0% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 95 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 3.23 million shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Limited Liability Com holds 0.13% or 640,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 151,394 shares. 4,300 are held by Skylands Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 20,600 shares. Schroder Invest Management Group reported 538,869 shares. Qs Llc invested in 4,960 shares or 0% of the stock. Cipher Cap Lp stated it has 14,191 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% stake.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $431,655 activity. Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh also bought $149,100 worth of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) shares. 13,500 shares were bought by Bowen Trevor, worth $282,555 on Wednesday, March 20.

More notable recent Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (KW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW) CEO Bill McMorrow on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Kennedy Wilson Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Kennedy Wilson to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – Business Wire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:KW) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN) stake by 222,858 shares to 414,976 valued at $16.65 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Enova International Inc. stake by 25,925 shares and now owns 10,525 shares. Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold SIRI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 899.77 million shares or 25.50% more from 716.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested in 177,620 shares or 0% of the stock. Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 18.56M shares. Vermont-based Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Ativo Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 3.20 million shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). 15,645 are owned by Franklin Resource. 16,156 are held by Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Zimmer Partners LP invested in 3.01% or 44.39M shares. Finance Services Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). 10 accumulated 24,801 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Blume Management invested in 1,082 shares or 0% of the stock. Paloma Prtn Mgmt holds 86,463 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 374,732 shares stake. 27,203 are held by Joel Isaacson Limited Company.

More notable recent Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple halts Siri response grading program after privacy concerns – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sirius XM (SIRI) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “TRCO vs. SIRI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AMCX vs. SIRI: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.