Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Lifted Position in Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY); Northern Tech Intl (NTIC) Share Price Declined While Quantum Capital Management Raised Position by $477,072

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Northern Tech Intl Corp (NTIC) by 30.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 19,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.67% . The institutional investor held 85,702 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10M, up from 65,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Northern Tech Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $12.37. About 8,884 shares traded. Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) has declined 42.38% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NTIC News: 12/04/2018 – NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP NTIC.O – FOR FY 2018 SEES NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NTIC $1.40 TO $1.45 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Northern Technologies International Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP – 10-Q; 21/04/2018 – DJ Northern Technologies International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTIC); 12/04/2018 NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP NTIC.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $48 MLN TO $49 MLN

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) by 88.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 174,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 372,725 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.29 million, up from 197,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $110.78. About 1.45 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 19/03/2018 – Eli Lilly And Company Calls Stockholders Meeting; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23B-$23.5B; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – AN ONGOING PHASE 3 TRIAL IN ADVANCED UROTHELIAL CARCINOMA HAS MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PFS, AND OS DATA EXPECTED IN H1 2018; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly: Trial Also Met Secondary Endpoint of Progression-Free Survival; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 10/05/2018 – Steward Health Care Announces Exclusive Partnership With Soccer Legend Kristine Lilly; 06/03/2018 Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30M and $182.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill by 59,750 shares to 117,427 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northwest Pipe Co (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 21,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,577 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

More notable recent Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) CEO Patrick Lynch on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Announcing: Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Stock Increased An Energizing 105% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Here are stock losers to buy today â€” because others are selling them for tax purposes – MarketWatch” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Northern Technologies International Corporation Reports Financial Results For Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “One Thing To Remember About The Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How Big Can This $8 Billion-Plus Diabetes Drug Class Get? – The Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Biotech Stock On The Radar: Anavex, A Neurology-Focused Precision Medicine Company – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “An Investor’s Guide to Disrupting Drugmakers – Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Lilly (LLY) Announces Verzenio Significantly Extends Life by Median of 9.4 Months for Women with HR+, HER2- Advanced Breast Cancer in MONARCH 2 Study – StreetInsider.com” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Lilly (LLY) Announces CHMP Issued Positive Opinion to Expand Trulicity Label to Include Results from REWIND Cardiovascular Outcomes Trial – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $24.37 million activity. Smiley Joshua L also bought $20,067 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares.