Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Lifted Its Jp Morgan Chase & Company (JPM) Holding; Newlink Genetics (NLNK) Shorts Lowered By 4.42%

Newlink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) had a decrease of 4.42% in short interest. NLNK’s SI was 2.97 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.42% from 3.10M shares previously. With 371,100 avg volume, 8 days are for Newlink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK)’s short sellers to cover NLNK’s short positions. The SI to Newlink Genetics Corporation’s float is 10.31%. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $1.635. About 1,057 shares traded. NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) has declined 52.80% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NLNK News: 03/05/2018 – NEWLINK GENETICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 49C, EST. LOSS/SHR 55C; 06/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics Announces Review of Clinical Programs; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 06/04/2018 – NewLink eviscerated today on $INCY setback. -45%, trading at just a fraction of its high; 03/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics Announces Participation at The H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference; 06/03/2018 NewLink Genetics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics Announces Initial Phase 1 Data with Indoximod Plus Radiation and Chemotherapy for Pediatric Patients with Diff; 15/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics Announces Initial Phase 1 Data with lndoximod Plus Radiation and Chemotherapy for Pediatric Patients with Diffuse lntrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) Presented During AACR Plenary; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased Jp Morgan Chase & Company (JPM) stake by 9.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd acquired 60,056 shares as Jp Morgan Chase & Company (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds 724,198 shares with $73.31 million value, up from 664,142 last quarter. Jp Morgan Chase & Company now has $342.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $106.99. About 489,279 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 14/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Talos Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 16/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 05/04/2018 – BID CORP – J P MORGAN CHASE & CO DISPOSES STAKE IN CO, ENTIRE BENEFICIAL INTEREST NOW AMOUNTS TO 9.47 PCT FROM 11.40 PCT PREVIOUSLY HELD; 27/03/2018 – RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC RMAX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $51; 11/04/2018 – BARCLAYS HIRES FORMER JPMORGAN EXECUTIVE TIM MCNULTY AS GROUP CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER -MEMO; 10/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN INVESTS IN ACCESSFINTECH,; 18/04/2018 – US-China trade fight would not hit Chinese growth until end of this year, says JPMorgan

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L had bought 18,200 shares worth $2.00 million on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indiana And Investment Management has 1.71% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hardman Johnston Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation, a Connecticut-based fund reported 88,840 shares. Levin Strategies Limited Partnership has 3.22% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 283,568 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 493,901 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. 3,638 were reported by West Chester Advsrs Inc. Greatmark Invest reported 2,010 shares. Capwealth Advsr Lc accumulated 62,306 shares. Miracle Mile Limited reported 1.04% stake. Moreover, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has 2.16% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 4.27M were accumulated by Sanders Ltd Liability Co. Lazard Asset Lc reported 0.08% stake. Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.52% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 9,742 shares. Intll Incorporated Ca owns 0.73% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 60,664 shares. Thompson Inv Management reported 92,350 shares. Estabrook Cap Management has 0% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 274,881 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “JPMorgan, Qualcomm And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 22 – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “JPMorgan And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 29 – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chase Bank ‘forgives’ Canadian credit card debt – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. JPMorgan Chase has $132 highest and $116 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 18.39% above currents $106.99 stock price. JPMorgan Chase had 9 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased Terex Corp (NYSE:TEX) stake by 227,750 shares to 320,489 valued at $10.30M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cadence Bancorp stake by 19,175 shares and now owns 24,600 shares. Sohu.Com Inc was reduced too.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $61.01 million. The Company’s portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer ; and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.