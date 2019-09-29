Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Lowered Its Holding in Franco (FNV) as Stock Value Rose; Ncr New (NCR) Holder Wells Fargo & Company Lowered Stake

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Franco (FNV) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 32,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 1.35 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.64 million, down from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Franco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $92.63. About 490,451 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Ncr Corp New (NCR) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 383,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The institutional investor held 7.54M shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $234.61M, down from 7.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Ncr Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $31.23. About 1.76M shares traded or 78.29% up from the average. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q Cont Ops EPS 35c; 14/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – DEAL PROVIDES FOR NCR TO OBTAIN MANUFACTURING SERVICES FROM JABIL FOR NCR’S AUTOMATED TELLER MACHINES, SELF-SERVICE CHECKOUT SOLUTIONS; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q Rev $1.52B; 30/04/2018 – NCR Names Michael Hayford Chief Executive Officer, Frank Martire Executive Chairman, And Bill Nuti Chairman Emeritus; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: CAPITAL SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC. v. NCR CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2368 – 2018-03-07; 21/04/2018 – DJ NCR Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCR); 22/03/2018 – NCR Names Paul Langenbahn as Chief Operating Officer, Succeeding Mark Benjamin; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as Chief Executive Officer; 07/05/2018 – NCR’s Point of Sale Innovations Win Accolade at iF DESIGN Awards 2018

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $349.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 198,543 shares to 1.79 million shares, valued at $91.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medicines Co (Prn) by 1.32 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.58M shares, and has risen its stake in New Germany Fd Inc (GF).

Analysts await NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 15.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NCR’s profit will be $86.78M for 11.65 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by NCR Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.84% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 51.72% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $82.51M for 52.63 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.