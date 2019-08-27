Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Cut Its Waste Management Inv. (WM) Stake; Nautilus (NLS) Shorts Raised By 17.07%

Nautilus Inc (NYSE:NLS) had an increase of 17.07% in short interest. NLS’s SI was 3.13M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 17.07% from 2.67M shares previously. With 483,500 avg volume, 7 days are for Nautilus Inc (NYSE:NLS)’s short sellers to cover NLS’s short positions. The SI to Nautilus Inc’s float is 10.89%. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.0035 during the last trading session, reaching $1.2535. About 2,024 shares traded. Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has declined 86.16% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NLS News: 20/03/2018 – Nautilus Minerals Announces Release of Annual Results; 03/04/2018 – NAUTILUS GETS ADDED BRIDGE LOANS; 22/05/2018 – Nautilus Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Nautilus, Inc. to Participate at the 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 11/05/2018 – Nautilus Presenting at Conference May 23; 16/05/2018 – Nautilus Presenting at Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – NAUTILUS INC – REITERATES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – Nautilus, Inc.’s Modern Movement® M-Pad™ Balance & Strength Trainer Wins Red Dot Award; 05/03/2018 – Nautilus Expects All Segments to Return to Full Year Top-Line Growth in 2018; 11/04/2018 – CHINA-BUILT LINCOLNS TO INCLUDE AVIATOR, NAUTILUS, TWO MORE SUVS

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased Waste Management Inv. (WM) stake by 29.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 100,725 shares as Waste Management Inv. (WM)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds 239,150 shares with $24.85M value, down from 339,875 last quarter. Waste Management Inv. now has $50.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $118.09. About 73,667 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) stake by 14,925 shares to 378,340 valued at $31.86M in 2019Q1. It also upped Open Text Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEX) stake by 98,929 shares and now owns 2.50 million shares. American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Waste Management has $12000 highest and $103 lowest target. $112.25’s average target is -4.95% below currents $118.09 stock price. Waste Management had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Thursday, April 4 to “Neutral”. The company was downgraded on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Becker Cap Inc holds 0.04% or 9,707 shares in its portfolio. Buckhead Capital Ltd Liability Company has 12,300 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Ifrah has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Epoch Investment Prtn holds 277,524 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Livingston Gp Asset (Operating As Southport Cap Management) invested in 6,443 shares. National Pension Service stated it has 484,347 shares. Johnson Financial Grp holds 0.02% or 1,791 shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd Company owns 15,178 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Atria Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.11% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.02% or 79,900 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 78,159 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 7,687 shares. Btim holds 0% or 2,250 shares.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.63 million for 25.90 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold Nautilus, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 25.76 million shares or 8.34% less from 28.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 72,039 shares. Prudential Finance Inc holds 0% or 206,287 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn reported 0% in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Pdt Prtn Lc has 35,700 shares. Comerica Savings Bank has invested 0% in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Millennium Management holds 635,360 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) for 14,900 shares. Landscape Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Wells Fargo And Company Mn invested 0% in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Mason Street Llc holds 0% or 9,503 shares in its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv has 0% invested in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Ls Investment reported 0% in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0% or 10,034 shares.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $62,659 activity. BOLIO WAYNE M also bought $14,973 worth of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) shares. On Thursday, May 30 the insider JOHNSON M CARL III bought $27,806. McMahon William B bought $19,880 worth of stock or 14,000 shares.