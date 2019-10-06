Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Increased By $1.31 Million Its B2gold Corp. (BTG) Position; Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Has 1.33 Sentiment

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased B2gold Corp. (BTG) stake by 4.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd acquired 437,329 shares as B2gold Corp. (BTG)’s stock rose 19.55%. The Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds 10.74 million shares with $32.71 million value, up from 10.30M last quarter. B2gold Corp. now has $3.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.41. About 4.11M shares traded. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 15/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – BEGINNING IN 2018, ON AVERAGE OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, COMPANY IS PROJECTING PER ANNUM GOLD SALES REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.2 BLN; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – NO MALIAN GOVERNMENT REPRESENTATIVE HAS INFORMED CO’S REPRESENTATIVES THAT GOVERNMENT DOES NOT AGREE WITH CO’S POSITION; 30/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE OF $344.3 MLN, INCREASE OF 135%; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD RESPONDS TO NEWS ON NEW MALI MINING CODE; 20/03/2018 – on B2Gold Earn-In Agreement; 16/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – B2Gold Responds to News Regarding New Mali Mining Code; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP -BELIEVE CO’S INTERESTS IN FEKOLA MINE ARE PROTECTED & ANY AMENDMENTS IN A NEW MINING CODE WILL NOT APPLY TO FEKOLA WITHOUT CO’S AGREEMENT; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD SAYS DETAILS OF PROPOSED MINING CODE & TIMING NOT KNOWN

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc (IIF) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.77, from 0.56 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 12 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 9 decreased and sold holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 4.31 million shares, down from 4.37 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 8 Increased: 6 New Position: 6.

The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.53. About 14,365 shares traded. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (IIF) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “El Paso Electric Company Shareholders Approve Agreement to be Purchased by the Infrastructure Investments Fund, an Investment Vehicle Advised by J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. – Business Wire” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “India Investment Fund Could Rise On Indian Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Morgan Stanley Investment Management Announces Portfolio Management Changes for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. – Business Wire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) were released by: Blogs.Wsj.com and their article: “The Daily Shot: Health Insurance Inflation Soars – Wall Street Journal” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “El Paso Electric Enters into Agreement to Be Purchased by the Infrastructure Investments Fund, an Investment Vehicle Advised by J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. – Business Wire” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 4.35% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. for 2.98 million shares. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owns 54,645 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. has 0.4% invested in the company for 14,040 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.29% in the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc., a Connecticut-based fund reported 62,977 shares.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. The company has market cap of $251.57 million. The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets of India.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) stake by 3.33M shares to 9.71M valued at $73.19M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 31,950 shares and now owns 72,307 shares. Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was reduced too.