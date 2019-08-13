Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Position in Cintas Corp. (CTAS) by $2.45 Million; Mcdonalds (MCD) Valuation Rose While Arcadia Investment Management Has Trimmed Position by $1.10 Million

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 41.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 5,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 8,142 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 13,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $219.54. About 1.39 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Revenue from Franchised Restaurants $2.6B; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s sales rise on back of revamped menu; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Partner With Franchisees and Suppliers to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 36%; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein Adds Aptiv, Cuts McDonald’s: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Barclays trader tells court being a bank VP is like working at McDonald’s; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Trader Compares Being a Barclays VP to Working at McDonald’s; 29/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S JAPAN 2702.T 2017 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 18.91 BLN YEN (+172.9 %), 2018 FORECAST PROFIT 21.80 BLN YEN (+15.3 %); 25/04/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group; 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON CHARITY REPORT

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cintas Corp. (CTAS) by 30.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 12,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 28,057 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67M, down from 40,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Cintas Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $265.78. About 202,188 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 24.72 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 4,225 shares to 10,325 shares, valued at $824,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Ssr Mining Inc.

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $219.32 million for 31.05 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.