Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Its Hub Group (HUBG) Position by $1.08 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Bb&T (BBT) Stake Has Upped by Mitchell Capital Management Co

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Hub Group Inc (HUBG) by 50.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 26,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.21% . The institutional investor held 26,050 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 53,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Hub Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $40.83. About 244,271 shares traded. Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has declined 0.98% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBG News: 28/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Hub Group, Rush Enterprises, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Meredith, Minerals Techn; 20/04/2018 – Keep An Eye On Hub Group; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group Expects 2018 Effective Tax Rate 25%; 29/05/2018 – Mary Boosalis Joins Hub Group’s Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group Sees 2018 EPS $2.34-EPS $2.44; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group 1Q Rev $1.1B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hub Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUBG); 16/04/2018 – Hub Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – MARY BOOSALIS JOINS HUB GROUP’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group 1Q EPS 48c

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 42.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 7,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 25,160 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, up from 17,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.55. About 8.38M shares traded or 90.40% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 11.43%; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $15.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transalta Corp. (NYSE:TAC) by 543,956 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $9.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 310,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold HUBG shares while 54 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 30.29 million shares or 1.87% less from 30.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $198,546 activity.