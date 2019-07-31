Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Has Raised Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake by $336,000; Kopp Investment Advisors Trimmed Neogenomics (NEO) Stake by $345,600; Stock Value Rose

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 17,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 396,327 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, down from 413,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $23.9. About 1.52M shares traded or 58.02% up from the average. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 109.52% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 101.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 5,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,425 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $670,000, up from 5,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $31.61. About 2.09M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $15.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 246,203 shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $42.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wipro Ltd Adr (NYSE:WIT) by 153,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,494 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS).

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “35 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How To Know When Stocks Are Overbought Or Oversold – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Carter’s Inc (CRI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple (AAPL) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Launches Inseego 5G MiFi, Service Reaches St. Paul – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) invested in 0% or 80 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Azimuth Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 151,224 shares. Shine Invest Advisory owns 508 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Advisor Prns Ltd has 0.04% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 4,563 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 71,602 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Covington Mgmt reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 87,138 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 3,752 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Com Ltd. Assetmark has 70 shares. Bartlett Comm Ltd Liability Corporation holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Diamond Hill Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 6 shares. Loudon Ltd Liability Corp reported 62,240 shares or 3.38% of all its holdings.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $3.08 million activity. LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J sold $302,550 worth of stock. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $624,999 was sold by Lisowski Sheryl Ann. Hein LeLand J also sold $2.49M worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 74,730 were reported by Sei Invs. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc owns 64,677 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Yorktown Management And Research Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 17,500 shares. Vanguard has 5.77M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding Incorporated invested in 0% or 39,073 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Pinebridge Limited Partnership has 20,411 shares. Rmb Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 178,376 shares. Barclays Public Limited invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Principal Fincl Grp Inc Incorporated has 0.02% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 813,871 shares. Nicholas Inv Partners LP has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). First Utd Bancorporation Trust has 0.43% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al stated it has 143,435 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. California-based Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Research has invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).