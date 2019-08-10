Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Raised Ladder Capital Cl A (LADR) Position by $1.31 Million; Geo Group Inc/The (GEO) Shareholder Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Lowered Holding by $465,747 as Market Value Declined

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Ladder Capital Corp Cl A (LADR) by 16.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 77,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% . The institutional investor held 549,862 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.36M, up from 472,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Ladder Capital Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.79. About 415,984 shares traded. Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has risen 7.43% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical LADR News: 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys Into Ladder Capital Class A; 17/04/2018 – RELATED REAL ESTATE FUND – DETERMINED NOT TO PURSUE ACQUISITION TALKS WITH LADDER CAPITAL AT THIS TIME, WITHDRAWING PROPOSAL TO BUY LADDER CAPITAL; 18/04/2018 – Related Is Said to Weigh an Activist Takeover of Ladder’s Board; 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q EPS 53c; 17/04/2018 – Billionaire Ross’s Related Cos. Withdraws Bid for Ladder Capital; 17/04/2018 – RELATED IS SAID TO WEIGH AN ACTIVIST TAKEOVER OF LADDER CAPITAL; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Ladder Capital; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Related weighs takeover after being rebuffed to buy Ladder Capital – Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – Related Would Face Hurdles in Any Bid to Control Ladder’s Board; 17/04/2018 LADR HOLDER RELATED REAL ESTATE WITHDRAWS PURCHASE PROPOSAL

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Geo Group Inc/The (GEO) by 0.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 24,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 7.94 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.53M, down from 7.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Geo Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $17.85. About 650,705 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $55.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,253 shares to 22,781 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American International Group I (NYSE:AIG) by 2.35 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 24.92 million shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “The GEO Group Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GEO Group: Still Many Political Risks – Seeking Alpha” published on March 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much is The GEO Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:GEO) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On The Geo Group, Inc. (GEO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Fifth Third slams the door on financing private prison companies – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold LADR shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 56.81 million shares or 2.55% less from 58.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Associate holds 2.33M shares. Moreover, C M Bidwell And Associate has 0.04% invested in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) for 2,263 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 26,464 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California-based Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) for 13,231 shares. D E Shaw Com Inc has 0.01% invested in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) for 482,300 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Company holds 0% or 10,037 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 173,428 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 0% or 378 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs Incorporated has 0% invested in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). 86,582 are held by Wespac Advsrs Ltd. Nuveen Asset Ltd Llc invested in 0.17% or 1.86M shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Group Incorporated accumulated 144,363 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) for 19,546 shares. Marathon Asset Management Limited Partnership has 1.3% invested in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) for 292,740 shares.

More notable recent Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ladder Capital Corp.: Should You Buy The Drop? – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2018, also Zacks.com with their article: “Ladder Capital (LADR) to Report Q4 Earnings: Beat in Store? – Zacks.com” published on February 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Ladder Capital Corp to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “One Thing You Should Know About Ladder Capital – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) CEO Brian Harris on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $15.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xerox Corporation by 77,600 shares to 20,600 shares, valued at $659,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O’reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 31,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,550 shares, and cut its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Co (AQUNF).