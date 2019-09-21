Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Upped Its Pitney Bowes (PBI) Stake; Frigate Ventures LP Raised Its Argan (AGX) Holding by $471,760 as Share Value Declined

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) by 165.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 855,597 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The institutional investor held 1.37 million shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.87 million, up from 515,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $757.09M market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.43. About 4.14M shares traded or 36.99% up from the average. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS PITNEY BOWES’ PLAN TO REPAY ROUGHLY $700M OR MORE; 06/03/2018 – Pitney Bowes: Execution of Strategic Plan Creates Greater Shareholder Value Than Selling Co Now; 30/04/2018 – PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY PITNEY BOWES UNIT FOR ABOUT $361M; 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PITNEY BOWES INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES REVIEW OF OPTIONS; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES SAYS PLAN GREATER VALUE THAN SELLING CO. NOW; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Sell Global Production Mail Business for $361M; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES: EXECUTION OF STRATEGIC PLAN GREATER HOLDER VALUE; 15/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Names Winners of the 2018 Brilliance Awards at Annual Innovation Summit; 14/05/2018 – Anne Kenyon and Candace Mehalko of Pitney Bowes Recognized as CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 11,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 105,488 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.28M, up from 93,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $606.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $38.8. About 200,203 shares traded or 67.28% up from the average. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 62,025 shares to 57,125 shares, valued at $963,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:GTE) by 903,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.78 million shares, and cut its stake in United Health Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.22 in 2019Q1.