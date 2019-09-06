Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Boosted Its Intel Corp. (INTC) Stake; Farmers & Merchants Investments Has Lifted Its Walt Disney Company (DIS) Position by $555,888 as Share Value Rose

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Intel Corp. (INTC) by 50.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 216,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 645,250 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.65 million, up from 429,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Intel Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $50.41. About 3.59 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 27/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $58; 19/03/2018 – INTEL EXTENDS ANDY BRYANT’S TERM AS INTEL CHAIRMAN UNTIL 2019; 16/04/2018 – RAVE Computer named Intel Partner of the Year; 20/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Committee’s Initial Recommendations on Election Security for 2018 Election Cycle; 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Acquisition Alternatives Including Possible Bid For; 15/03/2018 – Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s move beyond PC chips boosts revenues; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE PILOT PROGRAM – STATEMENT; 07/03/2018 – Sen. King: In Intel Hearing, King Presses Witnesses on Security Clearance Process

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 5,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 139,244 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.46M, up from 134,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $138.53. About 805,589 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 26/04/2018 – Drone racing-Allianz extends sponsorship of Drone Racing League; 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 20,682 shares to 1.68M shares, valued at $68.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 2,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,772 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4.