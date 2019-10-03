Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Has Cut Cameco Corp. (CCJ) Position by $18.51 Million as Stock Declined; Facebook (FB) Holder Tpg-Axon Management LP Lowered Position as Market Value Rose

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cameco Corp. (CCJ) by 61.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 1.85M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.39 million, down from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Cameco Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.4. About 796,297 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS

Tpg-Axon Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 39,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.57M, down from 50,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $511.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $179.29. About 10.05 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/05/2018 – FACEBOOK BIOMETRIC PRIVACY TRIAL PUT ON HOLD BY APPEALS COURT; 12/04/2018 – Facebook is having a negative impact on society around the world; 29/03/2018 – Facebook’s announcement was part of an effort to clean up its data collection practices after news that millions of Facebook profiles were harvested by an outside agency; 13/04/2018 – Rep. Delaney: AI Caucus Co-Chairs: Facebook Should Clarify Plans to Use AI, Address Bias and Privacy Concerns; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Mark Warner on Honest Ads Act, Facebook, Syria, Mueller (Video); 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S SANDBERG SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW WITH BLOOMBERG TV; 08/04/2018 – Facebook has asked several major U.S. hospitals to share anonymized data about their patients; 18/04/2018 – Facebook is looking for engineers to build its own chips; 09/04/2018 – #DeleteFacebook — VPN.com Takes Protest of Cambridge Analytica Scandal to U.S. Capitol & Facebook’s Headquarters; 14/03/2018 – WHATSAPP SIGNS COMMITMENT NOT TO SHARE DATA WITH FACEBOOK

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 947,002 shares to 2.64 million shares, valued at $183.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 147,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Engine Company Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $7.97 million for 117.50 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.27M were reported by State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins. Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi owns 1,388 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 1,819 are owned by Private Ocean Lc. Lee Danner And Bass Inc invested in 0.08% or 3,997 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel holds 2,347 shares. California-based Amer Assets Investment Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 785,975 are held by First Republic Invest Management Incorporated. Westpac Bk holds 0% or 785,726 shares. Moody Natl Bank Division holds 153,775 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bluestein R H And Com has 1.77% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 172,126 shares. Moreover, Interocean Ltd Liability Com has 0.17% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Trexquant Invest Lp invested in 47,513 shares. 119.35 million are held by Fmr Ltd Liability. Hallmark Capital Management Incorporated holds 1.23% or 60,117 shares in its portfolio. 650 were reported by Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd Com.

Tpg-Axon Management Lp, which manages about $5.78 billion and $47.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 50,400 shares to 216,200 shares, valued at $9.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

