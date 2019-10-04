Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Holding in Viacom Class B (VIAB) Boosted by $3.59 Million; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Scotia Capital Lowered Its Stake

Scotia Capital Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 6.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc sold 12,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 170,439 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.06 million, down from 182,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $67.98. About 10.45M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY TO PERFORM WORK ON COKER; 12/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Resumes Liquefied Natural Gas Production in Papua New Guinea; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS METHANE EMISSIONS TO DROP 15% BY 2020; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Executives Detail Growth Plan; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN KASHAGAN OILFIELD SEES PRODUCTION DECLINING IN JULY DUE TO 2-WEEK MAINTENANCE ON BOLASHAK COMPLEX IN JULY -ENERGY MINISTRY; 15/03/2018 – Exxon offers May-loading Sokol crude cargoes in tender; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.519T; 21/05/2018 – GHANA IS SAID TO FAVOR GOIL AS EXXON MOBIL OIL BLOCK PARTNER; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS SAYS NOT TRYING TO COMPETE WITH LEGACY OF PREDECESSORS LEE RAYMOND, REX TILLERSON; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION MEASURES

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Viacom Inc. Class B (VIAB) by 55.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 123,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 346,400 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.35 million, up from 222,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Viacom Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.93. About 4.69M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Shari Redstone concession may help revive CBS-Viacom merger talks; 15/05/2018 – Viacom CDS Widens 14 Bps; 17/05/2018 – CBS and Viacom can get a lot more value from other players, says B. Riley FBR’s Barton Crockett; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 17/05/2018 – Delaware judge rules for National Amusements in CBS dispute; 04/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SHARI REDSTONE MAKES CONCESSIONS ON VIACOM INC VIAB.O CEO BOB BAKISH’S ROLE IN POTENTIAL MERGER WITH CBS CORP CBS.N; 04/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Seeks to End CBS-Viacom Deal Impasse; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 14/05/2018 – MORE: CBS sues its controlling shareholder National Amusements, alleging breach of fiduciary duty, as it explores a deal with Viacom which is also controlled by the Redstone family’s firm; 30/05/2018 – The Real End Game for CBS-Viacom — Heard on the Street

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 18.68 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $8.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 4,484 shares to 109,156 shares, valued at $9.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 8,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Houston, We’ve Got a Growth Problem – Nasdaq” on October 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon seeking sale of Gippsland Basin oil and gas assets – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why I Am Overweighting Exxon Mobil – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Calamos Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.81% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Morgan Dempsey Cap Llc holds 0.74% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 25,534 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 30.85 million shares. Ancora Advsrs Lc owns 81,437 shares. Mondrian Inv Prtnrs Ltd has invested 1.85% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wallington Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.1% or 57,957 shares in its portfolio. Lincoln National has 0.22% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Farmers Bankshares owns 3.79% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 94,394 shares. 10 invested in 0.7% or 41,921 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Ltd Llc has invested 0.48% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cornerstone Cap holds 0.17% or 14,137 shares. Northstar Asset Management Lc reported 68,956 shares stake. Bartlett And Limited Liability Company holds 332,967 shares. Federated Pa stated it has 1.6% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sageworth Trust stated it has 0.02% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).