Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed T (TMUS) Stake By $1.88 Million; Emx Royalty Corporationhares (canada (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Shorts Lowered By 8.21%

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased T (TMUS) stake by 34.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd analyzed 27,200 shares as T (TMUS)'s stock rose 8.36%. The Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds 51,698 shares with $3.57 million value, down from 78,898 last quarter. T now has $67.47B valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $77.52. About 2.41M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500.

Emx Royalty Corporationhares (canada (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) had a decrease of 8.21% in short interest. EMX's SI was 35,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.21% from 39,000 shares previously. With 87,900 avg volume, 0 days are for Emx Royalty Corporationhares (canada (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)'s short sellers to cover EMX's short positions. The stock decreased 3.42% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.41. About 85,316 shares traded. EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) has risen 8.80% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Parnassus Ca has 0.1% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 372,637 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,431 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Personal has invested 0.4% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Highstreet Asset holds 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 4,281 shares. Css Limited Il invested in 0.02% or 4,282 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited Liability Com owns 0.96% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 1.30M shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech holds 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 9,990 shares. Bancshares Of America De owns 1.19 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fmr Lc stated it has 0.2% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.1% or 7,283 shares in its portfolio. Wespac Lc invested in 3,723 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has 1.05M shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 830,080 shares. Prudential Fin Incorporated reported 835,240 shares stake. Daiwa Securities Group accumulated 29,493 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX) stake by 13,175 shares to 37,625 valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1. It also upped Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) stake by 154,865 shares and now owns 478,865 shares. Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) was raised too.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $896.43M for 18.82 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering T-Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. T-Mobile US had 7 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Monday, July 29. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by HSBC. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by Raymond James. Guggenheim maintained T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Mixed Signals: How Will A T-Mobile-Sprint Merger Play Out For Investors? – Benzinga" on July 29, 2019

More notable recent EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Corvus Gold Signs Private Placement Financing and Alaskan Royalty Sale Totalling $1.25M with EMX Royalty – GlobeNewswire" on May 21, 2019