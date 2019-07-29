Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Boosted Its Smith (A O) (AOS) Position; Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Had 5 Bullish Analysts

Among 9 analysts covering Diageo PLC (LON:DGE), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Diageo PLC had 37 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Jefferies. Kepler Cheuvreux maintained Diageo plc (LON:DGE) rating on Tuesday, February 5. Kepler Cheuvreux has “Buy” rating and GBX 3300 target. Investec downgraded Diageo plc (LON:DGE) on Monday, March 25 to “Sell” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, March 8 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained Diageo plc (LON:DGE) rating on Wednesday, July 3. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and GBX 3550 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by Kepler Cheuvreux. The company was maintained on Friday, May 24 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, January 31 by Liberum Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, February 1. See Diageo plc (LON:DGE) latest ratings:

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased Smith (A O) Corp (AOS) stake by 431.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd acquired 103,550 shares as Smith (A O) Corp (AOS)’s stock declined 6.38%. The Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds 127,550 shares with $6.80 million value, up from 24,000 last quarter. Smith (A O) Corp now has $7.32B valuation. The stock decreased 2.45% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $43.78. About 1.64M shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 24.38% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award; 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August

Among 3 analysts covering A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. A.O. Smith had 5 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets downgraded A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) on Wednesday, January 30 to “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Outperform” rating.

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “AO Smith’s Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 High-Growth Stocks That Are Just Getting Started – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Digitaljournal.com‘s news article titled: “July 29th Deadline in Lawsuit for Investors in Shares of AO Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Coming Up – Press Release – Digital Journal” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More important recent Diageo plc (LON:DGE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “StockBeat: More Gin, But Easy on the Tonic Please – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Why Diageo plc’s (LON:DGE) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Diageo plc’s (LON:DGE)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (LON:DGE) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Diageo plc’s (LON:DGE) Recent Earnings Decline Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

The stock increased 2.68% or GBX 89 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 3412. About 4.10 million shares traded. Diageo plc (LON:DGE) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company has market cap of 80.93 billion GBP. The firm offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. It has a 26.23 P/E ratio. The Company’s brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, CÃ®roc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.