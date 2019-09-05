Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Has Upped Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Holding By $6.15 Million; Dennys Has 0.93 Sentiment

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased Centerpoint Energy Inc. (CNP) stake by 86.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd acquired 205,136 shares as Centerpoint Energy Inc. (CNP)’s stock declined 5.75%. The Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds 441,981 shares with $13.57 million value, up from 236,845 last quarter. Centerpoint Energy Inc. now has $14.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.15. About 2.69 million shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 24/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEES VECTREN BUY ‘MODEST’ ADD TO EARNINGS BY 2020; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Will Assume All Outstanding Vectren Net Debt; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.55 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenterPoint Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNP); 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren Transaction Anticipated to Be Funded by Combination of Equity and Debt; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Centerpoint Energy Inc. Rating Outlook To Negative; Ratings Affirmed; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY 1Q REV. $3.16B, EST. $2.73B; 15/03/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SETS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF HOLDERS

Dennys Corp (DENN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.05, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 57 investment professionals increased and started new holdings, while 61 decreased and sold their stock positions in Dennys Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 54.84 million shares, down from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Dennys Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 44 Increased: 34 New Position: 23.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) stake by 23,400 shares to 222,373 valued at $7.42 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cit Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) stake by 32,401 shares and now owns 64,974 shares. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold CNP shares while 161 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 365.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 378.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Mngmt stated it has 805,665 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 71,501 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 13,697 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 15,134 shares. Magnetar Ltd invested 0.02% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Manufacturers Life Insur Com The has 0.07% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 2.09M shares. Moreover, Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Rare Infrastructure Limited invested in 4,354 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd owns 106,548 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Corp invested in 10,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Edgemoor Inv Inc holds 153,330 shares. Moreover, Hennessy Advisors has 1.19% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Reilly Financial Advisors Lc, California-based fund reported 3,995 shares. Advisor Ltd Liability holds 10,854 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc has invested 0% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Analysts await Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. DENN’s profit will be $8.91 million for 39.35 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Denny's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.78% negative EPS growth.

Avenir Corp holds 7.75% of its portfolio in Denny's Corporation for 3.98 million shares. Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct owns 3.57 million shares or 2.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Beddow Capital Management Inc has 1.75% invested in the company for 173,424 shares. The Massachusetts-based Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc has invested 1.33% in the stock. Wilen Investment Management Corp., a Florida-based fund reported 74,500 shares.

DennyÂ’s Corporation, through its subsidiary, DennyÂ’s, Inc., owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the DennyÂ’s brand. The company has market cap of $1.40 billion. As of December 28, 2016, it operated 1,733 franchised, licensed, and firm operated restaurants in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, New Zealand, Mexico, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Honduras, Guam, the United Arab Emirates, Curacao N.V., El Salvador, the Philippines, and Trinidad. It has a 20.8 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to DennyÂ’s Corporation in 2002.