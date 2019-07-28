Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Boosted Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $16.82 Million as Share Value Declined; Creative Planning Boosted Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Stake by $1.51 Million as Shares Declined

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) by 80.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 391,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 877,480 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.23M, up from 486,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 6.71M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY

Creative Planning increased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 2543% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 12,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,215 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $139.43. About 853,679 shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 34.64% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 10/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts’ Board of Directors Sends Letter to Hldrs; 04/05/2018 – ELAINE WYNN – GLASS LEWIS ALSO RECOMMENDS WYNN RESORTS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE ”AGAINST” WYNN RESORTS’ SAY-ON-PAY PROPOSAL; 17/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn Doesn’t Plan to Nominate Anyone ‘Closely Associated’ With Her, ‘Personally or Professionally’; 27/04/2018 – `NO ONE’S GOING TO BUY US RIGHT NOW’ WYNN CEO TELLS REGULATORS; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE BOOSTED FB, MSFT, WYNN, CSX, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) Buys New 2.5% Position in Wynn Resorts; 16/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts, Elaine Wynn and Steve Wynn Resolve Litigation; 03/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Entered Credit Agreement March 28; Agreement Terminated Following April 3 Repayment of Bridge Facility; 24/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts’ New CEO Scales Back His Predecessors’ Projects; 10/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – ISSUED OPEN LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS TO ADDRESS STATEMENTS MADE BY ELAINE WYNN RELATING TO COMPANY’S ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $27.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 5,585 shares to 173,453 shares, valued at $17.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 145,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.71M shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHH).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,393 were accumulated by Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Co. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Farmers And Merchants Invests invested in 0% or 170 shares. Barr E S Company stated it has 2.9% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 86,100 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt stated it has 4,950 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 12,675 shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability reported 2,352 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Putnam Limited Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Lazard Asset Management Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 91 shares. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability has 2,668 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Co holds 5,116 shares. Nicholas Investment Partners Limited Partnership accumulated 200,000 shares or 2.13% of the stock. 54 were accumulated by Cwm Limited Liability. Somerset Com accumulated 369 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Limited Liability accumulated 1 shares. Bainco owns 0.06% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 8,955 shares. First Fiduciary Inv Counsel invested in 3% or 371,642 shares. Martin And Inc Tn has 0.31% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 23,449 shares. 16,379 were accumulated by Stadion Money Mngmt Llc. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Lc reported 158 shares stake. Cutler Investment Counsel Ltd Liability owns 50,425 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Bollard Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 16,981 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Co reported 0.21% stake. Soros Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 50,000 shares. Hudson Bay Management Lp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Carlson Cap Lp reported 149,900 shares. Wms Prns Llc holds 5,464 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd owns 1,948 shares. Cohen Lawrence B accumulated 35,889 shares.