Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Upped Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) Holding; Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Increased Noodles And Company (NDLS) Position

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased Noodles And Company (NDLS) stake by 50.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc acquired 155,736 shares as Noodles And Company (NDLS)’s stock rose 3.20%. The Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc holds 461,301 shares with $3.14M value, up from 305,565 last quarter. Noodles And Company now has $288.73 million valuation. The stock decreased 5.06% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $6.57. About 348,001 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 21/05/2018 – Noodles & Co Presenting at Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Noodles & Company Launches Zucchini Noodles Nationwide; 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Adj EPS 1c; 14/03/2018 Noodles 4Q Rev $112.8M; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES SEES SYSTEMWIDE COMP SALES UP 1%-3% IN 2Q; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO INTERIM CFO SUSAN DAGGETT LEAVING CO; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $461.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Noodles Sees FY18 Adj Loss/Shr 1c-Adj EPS 3c; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SAYS CONTINUING A SEARCH FOR A PERMANENT REPLACEMENT FOR ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) stake by 2.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd acquired 98,809 shares as Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA)’s stock rose 2.28%. The Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds 4.85M shares with $178.35M value, up from 4.75M last quarter. Pembina Pipeline Corp. now has $18.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.03. About 234,263 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 03/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.18; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 18/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces C$700 Million Public Note Offering; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q CAPEX C$324M, EST. C$325.0M; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PHASE Vl PIPELINE EXPANSION AND DECLARES INCREASED DIVIDEND; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR, EST. C$0.19; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – THE $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS CHANGES TO REPORTING SEGMENTS; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL ALSO CONSIST OF $300 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 11

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased G (NASDAQ:GIII) stake by 86,273 shares to 139,527 valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fusion Connect Inc stake by 515,000 shares and now owns 706,588 shares. Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 22,999 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 63,515 shares. Amer International Grp Incorporated reported 8,934 shares stake. Moreover, Capstone Fin Advsrs Inc has 0.03% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Hightower Advsr Lc owns 15,890 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 1.31M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hennessy holds 0.08% or 254,800 shares in its portfolio. Prospector Prtnrs Limited Liability invested 0.58% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Granite Point Cap Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Northern invested in 0% or 231,040 shares. 754,361 were accumulated by Elk Creek Prns Ltd. 503,476 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Llp. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 398,479 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Creative Planning has invested 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS).

Among 5 analysts covering Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Noodles had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was upgraded by Jefferies. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by SunTrust. Piper Jaffray maintained Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) rating on Friday, March 15. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $8 target. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) stake by 1,400 shares to 100 valued at $277,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced National Grid Tranco Plc stake by 68,900 shares and now owns 19,900 shares. Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) was reduced too.