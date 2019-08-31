Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Upped Cummins Engine Company (CMI) Position by $6.90 Million as Stock Price Declined; Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Holding in Lowes Cos (LOW) Has Increased by $847,048

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Cummins Engine Company Inc. (CMI) by 711.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 43,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 50,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.91 million, up from 6,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Cummins Engine Company Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $149.27. About 878,320 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 7,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 672,924 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.08 million, up from 665,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $112.2. About 4.08 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS IF RATE RISE COULD COME QUICKER BECAUSE OF STRONGER ECONOMY THAT WOULD BE GOOD; 08/05/2018 – Enercare: Lowe to Become Chief Fincl Officer Effective June 4; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 08/05/2018 – Enercare Appoints Geoff Lowe as Chief Fincl Officer; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: INFLATION GLOBALLY WILL GRADUALLY PICK UP; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS AT THE MOMENT WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE LOWER A$; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Aussie Rate Increase Might Come as a Shock After 7 Years; 18/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: POSSIBLE AUSTRALIA LENDING STANDARDS MAY TIGHTEN FURTHER; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE EXPECTED TO BE 25.5%

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Income Investors Look At Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “This Analyst Prefers Lowe’s Over Home Depot Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Ibtimes.com‘s news article titled: “Lowe’s Layoffs 2019: Why The Hardware Retail Giant Will Cut Thousands Of Workers – International Business Times” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. 2,030 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Ohio-based Macnealy Hoover Invest Mgmt Incorporated has invested 1.1% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Barclays Plc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.41% stake. Colonial Trust Advsr stated it has 0.21% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Sol Capital Co accumulated 4,200 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt owns 85,792 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Howe And Rusling Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1,858 shares. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 0.29% or 5.83M shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 9,639 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Whittier Tru Of Nevada stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 17,216 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc accumulated 4,926 shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd owns 532,528 shares.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 6,265 shares to 279,002 shares, valued at $27.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE).

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) ROE Of 29% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cummins Is Gapping Down For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$161, Is It Time To Put Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins’s Guidance Raises Red Flags for Caterpillar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.