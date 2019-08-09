Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Trimmed By $18.49 Million Its Transcanada Corp. (TRP) Stake; CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased Transcanada Corp. (TRP) stake by 6.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 420,207 shares as Transcanada Corp. (TRP)’s stock rose 3.20%. The Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds 6.24 million shares with $280.33M value, down from 6.66 million last quarter. Transcanada Corp. now has $44.96B valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $48.33. About 496,401 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP TRP.TO – EXPECTS COMPARABLE EBITDA TO BE ABOUT $9.5 BILLION IN 2020 – CEO AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 27/04/2018 – Keystone XL Stuck in Limbo as TransCanada Fights Legal Threats; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades TransCanada, TCPL To ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Transcanada Pipelines $Benchmark; 10Y, 20Y, 30Y; 01/05/2018 – TransCanada Is Said to Hold Investor Talks After Rating Warning; 13/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada: Agreement Fixes Operating, Maintenance and Admin Costs at $225M for 2018 and $230M for 2019; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – NGTL EXPORT CAPACITY OPEN SEASON CLOSED ON MARCH 15 AND WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED, WITH AVERAGE AWARDED CONTRACT TERM OF ABOUT 22 YRS; 13/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – OPEN SEASON WILL COMMENCE ON APRIL 13, 2018 AND WILL CLOSE AT 12 P.M. MT ON MAY 7, 2018; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – UNIT FILED APPLICATION WITH NATIONAL ENERGY BOARD FOR APPROVAL OF NEGOTIATED SETTLEMENT WITH CUSTOMERS, OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES

Among 3 analysts covering Centerpoint Energy (NYSE:CNP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Centerpoint Energy had 9 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $34 target. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $32 target in Friday, March 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, February 25. See CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) latest ratings:

02/07/2019 Broker: Inc (Holding Co) Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs New Target: $31.0000 32.0000

13/06/2019 Broker: Inc (Holding Co) Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America

03/06/2019 Broker: Inc (Holding Co) Common Stock Rating: Mizuho 31.0000

15/05/2019 Broker: Inc (Holding Co) Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $33.0000 32.0000

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $34 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $32 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $34 Initiate

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold CenterPoint Energy, Inc. shares while 161 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 365.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 378.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.09% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Carroll Fincl Associate accumulated 9,315 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 9,965 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Bancshares has 0.02% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 325,723 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability accumulated 963,593 shares. Central Financial Bank And Trust has invested 0% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Company holds 122,196 shares. Caprock Inc owns 0.1% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 16,691 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 51,944 shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Lc has invested 0.07% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Hbk Invs L P stated it has 16,893 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corp invested 0.09% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 753,874 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 10,500 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.05% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

More notable recent CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Is Using Debt In A Risky Way – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “CenterPoint Energy’s Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Plunging Interest Rates Have Utilities Back in the Spotlight: 4 Top Buys – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. operates as a public utility holding firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.43 billion. The companyÂ’s Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies. It has a 24.52 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 28,702 pole miles of overhead distribution lines and 3,692 circuit miles of overhead transmission lines; 23,937 circuit miles of underground distribution lines and 26 circuit miles of underground transmission lines; and 232 substations with a capacity of 60,854 megavolt amperes.

The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27.74. About 1.69M shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren: Combined Co to Be Named CenterPoint Energy With Corporate Headquarters in Houston; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEES HITTING HIGH END YR EPS EX ITEMS VIEW; 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes Harvey and lrma; 24/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY FITCH; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren, sources say [20:49 BST05 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy to Buy Vectren for About $6 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $3,155 MLN VS $2,735 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Utility CenterPoint Energy to buy Vectren in $6 bln deal