Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Trimmed By $7.83 Million Its Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Stake; Cambrex (CBM) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Cambrex (NYSE:CBM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cambrex has $6000 highest and $5500 lowest target. $57.50’s average target is -3.43% below currents $59.54 stock price. Cambrex had 7 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. First Analysis downgraded Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) rating on Tuesday, May 7. First Analysis has “Outperform” rating and $5500 target. The stock of Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) earned “Hold” rating by Craig Hallum on Monday, August 12. See Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) latest ratings:

12/08/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold New Target: $60.0000 Downgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: First Analysis Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $45.0000 New Target: $55.0000 Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) stake by 21.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 39,350 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds 147,925 shares with $29.49M value, down from 187,275 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp. now has $46.14B valuation. The stock decreased 2.50% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $175.16. About 1.20M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) stake by 2,200 shares to 6,925 valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY) stake by 174,975 shares and now owns 372,725 shares. Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Norfolk Southern has $23700 highest and $13800 lowest target. $205.88’s average target is 17.54% above currents $175.16 stock price. Norfolk Southern had 9 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 17 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NSC in report on Monday, April 29 with “Underweight” rating. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, September 5. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, June 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csu Producer Res accumulated 21,400 shares. Verus Ptnrs has 0.17% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Moreover, Bb&T Securities Limited Company has 0.24% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Lodestar Invest Counsel Il reported 2,100 shares stake. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 6,445 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Com, a Minnesota-based fund reported 419 shares. Moreover, Jones Financial Companies Lllp has 0% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 2,673 shares. Dsam Partners (London) Limited owns 47,559 shares. 1,014 were accumulated by Private Ocean Llc. Washington Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 9,035 shares or 2.05% of the stock. Conning holds 0.03% or 4,549 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Company reported 1,363 shares. Moreover, Beacon Capital Management has 0% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 259 shares. Moreover, World Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.17% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Manufacturers Life Insur Commerce The owns 221,692 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00 million for 15.87 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity. Scanlon Jennifer F. had bought 525 shares worth $100,546 on Monday, July 29.

The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $59.54. About 772,618 shares traded or 14.72% up from the average. Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) has declined 28.61% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CBM News: 19/04/2018 – Cambrex Corporation to Provide Additional Information Regarding its Environmental, Social and Governance Practices; 13/03/2018 – VICORE PHARMA HOLDING AB VICOR.ST – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF MANUFACTURING PROCESS TECHNOLOGY AND ADHERENT IMMATERIAL PROPERTY RIGHTS FROM CAMBREX CORPORATION; 14/05/2018 – Jackson Square Partners Buys New 2.8% Position in Cambrex; 17/04/2018 – Cambrex Invests in New Continuous Flow Technology at its High Point, NC Facility; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cambrex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBM); 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP CBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.90, REV VIEW $535.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 Cambrex Short-Interest Ratio Rises 132% to 14 Days; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex 1Q Rev $141.1M; 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP – 2018 FULL YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED; 15/05/2018 – Cambrex Completes Pilot Plant Expansion at its High Point, NC Facility

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold Cambrex Corporation shares while 62 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 31.43 million shares or 2.74% less from 32.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Moreover, Natixis Advsr Lp has 0.01% invested in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 52,208 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Co owns 0.03% invested in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) for 12,495 shares. Amer Century Incorporated has 0% invested in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 11,527 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Polaris Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). 90,035 were reported by Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems. Nuveen Asset Ltd has 180,545 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De reported 236,210 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 100,115 were accumulated by D E Shaw & Incorporated. Ranger Invest Management Lp owns 449,666 shares. Pinebridge Lp invested in 31,811 shares or 0.02% of the stock. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.01% or 6,900 shares. 3,156 were accumulated by Grp Incorporated One Trading Lp.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various services and products for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.01 billion. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It has a 37.19 P/E ratio. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics.