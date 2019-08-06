Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Increased Its Office Depot (ODP) Stake by $688,305 as Stock Price Declined; Brookstone Capital Management Upped Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $311,992; Market Value Declined

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 5,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 56,597 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 51,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $54.88. About 3.95M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: STILL LOOKING AT ONLINE TV OPTIONS; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 65.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 229,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 581,684 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, up from 352,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $942.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $1.725. About 756,428 shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Expects 5.5% Growth in Yr Over Yr Sales in 2018; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Wants Investors to Not See It as Just a Retailer; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF TOTAL SALES GROWING AT A 0% TO 2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.8 BLN; 30/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Office Depot “will no longer advertise” on Laura Ingraham’s show; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q EPS 7c

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 64,574 shares to 44,416 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 54,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,900 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AOM) by 8,969 shares to 91,053 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 36,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,259 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH).