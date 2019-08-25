Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Upped Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Position; Brookfield Asset Management Has Lifted Pinnacle West Cap (PNW) Position

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) stake by 13.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd acquired 21,725 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds 187,275 shares with $35.00M value, up from 165,550 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp. now has $44.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.60% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $169.28. About 1.82 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW) stake by 37.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brookfield Asset Management Inc acquired 120,506 shares as Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW)’s stock declined 3.04%. The Brookfield Asset Management Inc holds 445,006 shares with $42.53 million value, up from 324,500 last quarter. Pinnacle West Cap Corp now has $10.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $94.14. About 1.07M shares traded or 5.69% up from the average. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 Consolidated Earned Return on Avg Common Equity Topping 9.5%; 02/05/2018 – PNW SEES FY ONGOING EPS $4.35 TO $4.55, EST. $4.46; 26/04/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Peaking Capacity; 03/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $76; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q Rev $692.7M; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 02/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL 1Q EPS 3C, EST. 7C; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia Trust owns 6,082 shares. First Interstate Fincl Bank has 0.18% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 4,320 shares. Duff Phelps Investment Mgmt invested 0.1% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Moreover, Fairfield Bush & Com has 0.21% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 3,441 shares. Whitebox Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 1,276 shares. Cibc Natl Bank Usa, Illinois-based fund reported 1,500 shares. 1,589 are held by Allen Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa accumulated 20,949 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.01% or 12,124 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp has 3,650 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Blb&B Ltd holds 0.05% or 2,180 shares in its portfolio. Argent invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Alphaone Service Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Highbridge Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 0.02% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Martingale Asset Lp has 2,544 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Be Disappointed With Their 89% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern declares $0.94 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Court Rejects Rail Shippers Class Formation Request; Senators Press For Rail Reform – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Here’s Why Norfolk Southern’s Stock Price Grew 2.5x Over The Last 3 Years – Forbes” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “North American Rail Volumes Continue Downward Trend – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity. On Monday, July 29 the insider Scanlon Jennifer F. bought $100,546.

Among 6 analysts covering Norfolk Souther (NYSE:NSC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Norfolk Souther has $23700 highest and $13800 lowest target. $202.67’s average target is 19.72% above currents $169.28 stock price. Norfolk Souther had 12 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $21000 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 12 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $21000 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Barclays Capital.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased Comcast Corp. Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 485,335 shares to 236,026 valued at $9.44M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC) stake by 1.98 million shares and now owns 3.63M shares. Norbord Inc. (NBRXF) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 36 investors sold PNW shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 94.09 million shares or 0.85% more from 93.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Savings Bank The, Japan-based fund reported 21,284 shares. Lifeplan Group Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 1,510 shares. 1,435 are held by Fifth Third Bancorp. Oakworth Cap holds 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 113 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. Strs Ohio invested in 28,391 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Company invested in 4,585 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp, Maryland-based fund reported 25,445 shares. Millennium Limited owns 600,711 shares. Mufg Americas has 25,293 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 110 shares. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division has invested 0.01% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Cornerstone Advsr Inc has 0% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Federated Invsts Pa invested in 0.05% or 196,450 shares.

More notable recent Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pinnacle West’s Brandt to retire in November; Guldner to take charge – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Pinnacle West Capital has $105 highest and $9000 lowest target. $97.80’s average target is 3.89% above currents $94.14 stock price. Pinnacle West Capital had 9 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, April 15. SunTrust maintained the shares of PNW in report on Friday, August 9 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13. UBS maintained the shares of PNW in report on Monday, August 12 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, June 12 by Morgan Stanley.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) stake by 37,050 shares to 286,953 valued at $55.47M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) stake by 146,466 shares and now owns 436,809 shares. Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) was reduced too.