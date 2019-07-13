Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed By $12.31 Million Its Vermilion Energy (VET) Position; Bridgeway Capital Management Lowered By $1.38 Million Its Amdocs LTD (DOX) Holding

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased Amdocs Ltd (DOX) stake by 3.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 25,550 shares as Amdocs Ltd (DOX)’s stock rose 7.55%. The Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 813,150 shares with $44.00 million value, down from 838,700 last quarter. Amdocs Ltd now has $8.70B valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $63.42. About 474,589 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 8.17% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – KCOM Partners with Amdocs to Deliver Service-based Next Generation Network Services; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q REV. $992.3M, EST. $980.5M; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Customer Experience; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME TRADES IN AMDOCS; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired By Amdocs, Renews Deal With Turner DOX; 04/04/2018 – AMDOCS – VUBIQUITY WILL BE PREMIUM CONTENT DIGITAL DISTRIBUTOR FOR OTT PLATFORMS, VUBIQUITY’S LIVE-TO-VOD SOLUTION FOR TURNER’S PORTFOLIO OF NETWORKS; 22/03/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – REITERATES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 4.0%-8.0% YOY; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Custom

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) stake by 25.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 512,841 shares as Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET)’s stock declined 4.11%. The Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds 1.53M shares with $37.67M value, down from 2.04M last quarter. Vermilion Energy Inc. now has $3.38B valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.9. About 461,713 shares traded or 12.99% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 32.43% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY REPORTS STRATEGIC COMBINATION WITH VERMILION; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – AS A RESULT OF DEAL,CO REVISING 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF 86,000 TO 90,000 BOE/D; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – BOARD OF CO, SPARTAN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED ARRANGEMENT, RECOMMENDED THAT SPARTAN SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF ARRANGEMENT; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – ON DEAL CLOSING, ALSO INTEND TO ELIMINATE 2% DISCOUNT REGARDING DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN, BEGINNING WITH JUNE 2018 DIVIDEND; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Arrangement Includes a Reciprocal Break Fee of $40 Million; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – ARRANGEMENT INCLUDES A RECIPROCAL BREAK FEE OF $40 MLN; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION SEES DEAL ADDING TO PRODUCTION/FFO, RESERVES; 17/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Places Vermilion Cnty CUSD 7, IL A+ GO Rtg On Watch Neg; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion/Spartan Deal Represents 5% Premium to Spartan’s Closing Price Friday

Analysts await Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 55.56% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.18 per share. VET’s profit will be $43.23 million for 19.55 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Vermilion Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased Superior Energy Services Inc (NYSE:SPN) stake by 514,582 shares to 1.07M valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 216,146 shares and now owns 645,250 shares. Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ:HSII) was raised too.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased First Busey Corp stake by 45,000 shares to 227,693 valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 11,700 shares and now owns 78,650 shares. Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) was raised too.

Analysts await Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 8.25% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.97 per share. DOX’s profit will be $143.99M for 15.10 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by Amdocs Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.96% EPS growth.