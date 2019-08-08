Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Maintains Stake in Henry (Jack) & Associates (JKHY); As Visa Com Cl A (V) Share Value Rose, Capital Counsel Has Upped by $1.25 Million Its Position

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Henry (Jack) & Associates (JKHY) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 46,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49 million, up from 42,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Henry (Jack) & Associates for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $139.14. About 75,241 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 04/05/2018 – Jack Henry Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 30/05/2018 – Jack Henry Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JKHY); 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ends Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 With 9% Increase In Operating Income; 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Net $72.4M; 03/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ranked Number 12 on America’s Best Employers List by Forbes

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 7,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 816,672 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.56 million, up from 808,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $422.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $179.49. About 2.92M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA; 28/05/2018 – INDIA SWARAJ SAYS REVOKING H1B VISA WILL HURT U.S. ECONOMY; 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law; 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Visa for Roman Abramovich, Russian Billionaire, Is Delayed; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY PAYMENTS VOLUME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, GREW 11% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invs invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Hikari Power Ltd stated it has 13,700 shares. Us Bank & Trust De invested in 0.06% or 146,395 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.03% stake. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Renaissance Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). 1,880 were accumulated by Qs Investors Ltd Company. Tributary Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). 7,810 were reported by Brinker Capital. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.01% or 1,779 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 1.20 million shares. Westpac has invested 0% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Moreover, Jacobson And Schmitt Advsr Limited Company has 2.95% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 14,451 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) has 0.02% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 2,043 shares.

More notable recent Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Hyland joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Jack Henry & Associates Elevates Steve Tomson to Vice President – PRNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Jack Henry & Associates To Provide Webcast Of Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year End 2019 Earnings Call – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $15.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Class A (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 32,865 shares to 10,235 shares, valued at $238,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (Adr) (NYSE:TKC) by 73,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,600 shares, and cut its stake in Atkore International Group I.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt stated it has 13,343 shares. Northstar Asset Ltd Liability Com invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Rdl has 3.44% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 32,041 shares. Ballentine Prns Limited Liability reported 17,980 shares. Jfs Wealth Llc has 0.01% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wagner Bowman Mngmt holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 12,635 shares. Moreover, First Interstate Bankshares has 0.42% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 12,079 shares. Mar Vista Prtnrs reported 2.62% stake. Jump Trading Llc has 0.46% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sfmg Lc invested in 14,765 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Stifel reported 0.86% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Guyasuta Investment Advisors accumulated 4,085 shares. Wright Investors Serv Incorporated holds 35,540 shares. Shelton Mgmt holds 0.22% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 8,790 shares. 536,212 were reported by Capital Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (NYSE:RHT) by 8,029 shares to 605,396 shares, valued at $110.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.