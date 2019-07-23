Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Trimmed Its Cbs (CBS) Position by $16.41 Million as Share Price Declined; As Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Stock Price Declined, Holder Athena Capital Advisors Boosted Stake

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cbs Corp (CBS) by 68.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 349,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 160,650 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.64 million, down from 509,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Cbs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 2.12M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 08/05/2018 – CBS & Viacom deal talks remain in gridlock after Shari Redstone’s concessions fail to aid talks, sources say. CBS CEO Leslie Moonves & its special committee are said to be adamant that Bob Bakish not be a part of this deal, including being on the combined company’s board; 23/05/2018 – CBS Directors’ Revised Suit Targets Bylaw Changes (Correct); 07/05/2018 – CBS Corp, Charter Deal Includes Continued Retransmission Consent of CBS-owned Television Stations; 13/04/2018 – Not Sure That a CBS/Viacom Merger Makes Sense, Says Michael Cuggino (Video); 17/05/2018 – CBS DIV COULD DILUTE NAI VOTING INTEREST TO ABOUT 20%; 24/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – ABC AGREEMENT COVERS 15 SCRIPPS ABC AFFILIATES SERVING GROUPS INCLUDING BAKERSFIELD, BALTIMORE, BOISE; 15/03/2018 – Saudi crown prince says will develop nuclear bomb if Iran does -CBS TV; 04/05/2018 – Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 09/04/2018 – DUTCH FEB MANUF OUTPUT -0.2 PCT M/M AFTER REVISED -0.6 PCT IN JAN – CBS; 14/05/2018 – CNBC: CBS, Viacom had agreed on price for deal before lawsuit

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 173950.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 410,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 410,760 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.40 million, up from 236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $155.13. About 1.59 million shares traded or 9.47% up from the average. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 12.01% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Base Minimun Rent Rose 3.2%; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Simon Property Group; Otlk Stable; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS $2.00; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE PROPERTY NOI GROWTH WAS 2.3%; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Lp CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 30/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $398.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 59,190 shares to 27,992 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 52,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,260 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “High Conviction Pick For 2019: Simon Property Group Is The Perfect Package – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Green Growth Brands: A Bet On The Future Of Retail Cannabis And CBD – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Simon Property Group Is Not Simple – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Simon launches online premium outlet platform – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport And Llc reported 0% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Checchi Cap Advisers Lc has 0.04% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 2,030 shares. Westwood Grp Inc invested in 423,066 shares. Factory Mutual has 0.73% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 335,891 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc owns 4.89M shares. Natixis Advsr Lp stated it has 108,762 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). 38,700 are owned by Andra Ap. Moors Cabot has invested 0.02% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0% or 29 shares in its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advisors holds 521 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank invested in 0.05% or 4,849 shares. Comerica National Bank holds 0.12% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) or 81,961 shares. Stevens Cap Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.77% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) or 98,871 shares. Korea stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl owns 306,514 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gabelli & Investment Advisers Inc invested in 10,450 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.22% or 5,871 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt invested in 0.15% or 17,911 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 453,201 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 1.18% or 122,467 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark accumulated 908 shares or 0% of the stock. Fort LP has 0.03% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Kistler, Alabama-based fund reported 4,363 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Llc invested in 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of has invested 0.04% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). South Dakota-based Dorsey Whitney Trust Company Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 13,318 are held by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 28,057 shares. Asset Gru Incorporated holds 6,483 shares.

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.12 per share. CBS’s profit will be $442.32M for 10.60 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.87% negative EPS growth.