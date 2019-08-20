Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Increased Its Atlantic Power (AT) Position by $351,458 as Market Valuation Rose; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Value Declined, Oxbow Advisors Boosted Position

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Atlantic Power Corp (AT) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 175,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 2.13M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, up from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Atlantic Power Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.74M market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.35. About 166,519 shares traded. Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) has risen 11.16% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AT News: 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – REAFFIRMED 2018 PROJECT ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 62% to 74 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atlantic Power Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATP); 17/04/2018 – MANGROVE PARTNERS SAYS CUTS STAKE IN ATLANTIC POWER TO 5.1 PCT AS OF APRIL 13 FROM A STAKE OF 9.96 PCT AS OF JAN 10 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – COMBINED SAVINGS OF THREE REPRICING TRANSACTIONS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $41.1 MLN OVER TERMS OF FACILITIES; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Atlantic Power Corp. ‘B+’ Long-Term Corporate Credit Rating; 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power 1Q Rev $80M; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER – REPRICING OF $510 MLN SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN, $200 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AT ITS UNIT; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION RELEASES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS; 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 85 Days

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 86.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 64,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 138,778 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05M, up from 74,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.16B market cap company. The stock increased 4.22% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.1. About 10.64 million shares traded or 4.04% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold AT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 65.21 million shares or 6.01% more from 61.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 17,898 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 384,995 shares. Citadel Advsr Llc holds 0% or 306,097 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al invested in 0.01% or 76,665 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 0% invested in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) for 421,456 shares. New York-based Prelude Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Shell Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) for 1,950 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Highstreet Asset stated it has 0.01% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Winslow Evans Crocker invested 0% of its portfolio in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). State Street Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.15M shares. Eqis Cap Management has 84,460 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Com has 0% invested in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) for 4,500 shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited Liability holds 17,720 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) by 6,050 shares to 22,550 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 30,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,553 shares, and cut its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schmidt P J Inv Mgmt invested in 17,176 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Com owns 8.69 million shares. 5,336 were reported by Merriman Wealth Management Lc. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% or 610 shares in its portfolio. Btim has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Co invested in 11,875 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Macnealy Hoover Inv Mngmt reported 27,811 shares. Cardinal Capital Mgmt holds 50,589 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust invested in 93,354 shares. Winslow Asset invested in 0.95% or 103,722 shares. Soros Fund Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 50,000 shares. Cibc Comml Bank Usa invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Mar Vista Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.15% or 998,749 shares in its portfolio. National Pension holds 1.34 million shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 2.24% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).