Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Decreased Its Holding in Franco (FNV) by $11.65 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Realpage (RP) Valuation Rose, Brown Capital Management Increased Position

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Franco (FNV) by 10.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 157,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.38 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.48 million, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Franco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $85.79. About 331,427 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 27.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 5,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,431 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 21,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $64.57. About 334,342 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.44, REV VIEW $844.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $9.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 7,035 shares to 11,374 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meridian Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 32,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 839,594 are owned by Comml Bank Of America De. Vanguard Gp reported 7.06M shares. 51 were accumulated by Kwmg Limited Company. Charles Schwab Management owns 438,962 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 54,630 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon reported 433,537 shares. Group One Trading Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 894 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Com (Trc) owns 467 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 389,095 shares. Glob Endowment Mngmt LP invested in 10,380 shares. Intrust National Bank Na has 0.11% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 6,902 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 38,496 shares. The California-based Nicholas Invest Ptnrs Lp has invested 0.53% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). 35,667 were accumulated by Dana Investment Advsr. Moreover, Camarda Advisors Lc has 0% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $50.37 million activity. WINN STEPHEN T sold $7.99 million worth of stock or 150,000 shares.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $15.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 6,575 shares to 11,425 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRKB).