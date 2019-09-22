Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Holds Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO); As Pepsico (PEP) Share Price Rose, Advisors Preferred Has Raised by $815,082 Its Stake

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 12.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 48,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 448,821 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.56M, up from 400,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21 million shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 90.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 6,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 13,083 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 million, up from 6,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 4.85 million shares traded or 12.62% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $15.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 31,950 shares to 72,307 shares, valued at $4.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cl A by 675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,713 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90M and $294.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steris Plc by 2,003 shares to 126 shares, valued at $19,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Etf by 143,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,792 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares 20 Plus Year Treasury Bond Etf (TLT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1.