Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Lowered Position in Ares Capital (ARCC) by $1.46 Million as Stock Rose; As Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Share Price Rose, Mackay Shields Has Raised Holding

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 18.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 16,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 102,861 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.17M, up from 86,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $146.98. About 683,990 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 85,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 120,821 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, down from 206,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Ares Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.69. About 815,962 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 22/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED ARES CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AMENDED AND RESTATED ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push; 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 28/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Ares Asia Ltd; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY,BOOSTS BY $25M TO $2.1B

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $13.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 38,565 shares to 189,883 shares, valued at $9.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 22,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,691 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa has 0.03% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Ls Inv Limited Liability has 0.15% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Amp Cap Limited holds 796,312 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0.05% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 24,295 shares. 14,689 were reported by Spectrum Mngmt Inc. North Star Asset Management Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 4,685 shares. Bahl And Gaynor holds 1.86% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 1.59 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). London Of Virginia reported 1.62M shares or 1.78% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, a Florida-based fund reported 554,012 shares. Sageworth Tru Commerce holds 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 71 shares. Cibc World Mkts invested in 0% or 2,637 shares. Skylands Cap Limited owns 7.21% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 407,475 shares.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transalta Corp. (NYSE:TAC) by 543,956 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $9.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sirius Xm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 97,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $242,413 activity. $36,720 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) was bought by ROLL PENELOPE F. $3,464 worth of stock was bought by BARTLETT STEVE on Monday, April 22.