Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Trimmed Costco Wholesale (COST) Stake as Market Value Rose; As Cavco Industries (CVCO) Stock Value Rose, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trimmed by $49.24 Million Its Holding

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Cavco Industries Inc (CVCO) by 99.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 420,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.91% . The institutional investor held 3,313 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $389,000, down from 424,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Cavco Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $183.47. About 69,207 shares traded. Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) has declined 14.12% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCO News: 29/05/2018 – Cavco Industries 4Q Rev $242.5M; 21/04/2018 DJ Cavco Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVCO); 15/05/2018 – Cavco Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – CAVCO INDUSTRIES 4Q NET REV. $242.5M

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Inc. (COST) by 25.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 47,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 138,804 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.61M, down from 185,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $294.76. About 1.80M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco

More notable recent Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Looking At Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cavco Industries Names William Boor Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cavco Industries Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cavco Industries Names Mickey R. Dragash General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CVCO shares while 48 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 8.00 million shares or 5.04% less from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd reported 0% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 10,054 shares in its portfolio. 9,270 were reported by Laurion Cap L P. Barclays Pcl has 12,796 shares. Us Commercial Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Ftb Advisors accumulated 54 shares. Northern Trust holds 116,616 shares. Tygh Cap Mngmt invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 11,156 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Advisory Service Networks Ltd Liability Corp reported 154 shares. Foundry Limited has 0.06% invested in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) for 12,776 shares. Malaga Cove Cap accumulated 5,243 shares. 70,324 were accumulated by Royal Savings Bank Of Canada. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) for 24,764 shares.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc Class A by 29,512 shares to 65,982 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 29.13 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 59,850 shares to 226,450 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 125,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Sirius Xm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Deutsche Telekom confident U.S. merger will still deliver cost savings – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How Much Will It Cost Johnson & Johnson To Settle Most of Its Lawsuits? – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “High Cost, Low Backlog to Hurt Dycom’s (DY) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Quintana (QES) to Divest Pressure Pumping Assets, Cut Costs (Revised) – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “United Rentals Rides on Strong End Market Demand, Costs High – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside State Bank & Tru holds 839 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Park Natl Corporation Oh stated it has 16,404 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Ws Management Lllp has 1.14% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 78,010 shares. Aperio Group Ltd holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 355,838 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.56% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). The New York-based Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.2% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 34,067 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Research Inc has 0.84% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Marathon Asset Management Llp has 252,910 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Ledyard State Bank holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 2,515 shares. Natl Pension Serv reported 425,072 shares. Kj Harrison & Prns has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Co has invested 0.25% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Capital Lc invested 0.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Wilsey Asset Management, California-based fund reported 17,040 shares.