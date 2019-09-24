Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Position in Endeavour Silver (EXK) Lowered by $358,800; As Career Education Corp. (CECO) Valuation Rose, Holder Oberweis Asset Management Has Raised Its Position

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Career Education Corp. (CECO) by 83.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 123,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% . The institutional investor held 270,719 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.16M, up from 147,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Career Education Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.94. About 849,033 shares traded or 71.85% up from the average. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 4.06% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CECO News: 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q EPS 25c; 14/05/2018 – West Covina Welcomes New Career Training Re; 24/04/2018 – Career Education Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q Rev $148.1M; 30/04/2018 – OrlandoJobs.com Unveils Hire Day Orlando-The Largest Job Fair, Career Education and Community Resource Day Ever in Central Flor; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 23/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: Career Education & Workforce Development Board; 16/04/2018 A&G Realty Partners Launches Healthcare Property Division; 26/04/2018 – The Keystone School to Offer Postsecondary Career Education Program

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Endeavour Silver (EXK) by 56.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 179,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.98% . The institutional investor held 139,882 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $289,000, down from 319,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Endeavour Silver for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $370.99M market cap company. The stock increased 10.04% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $2.74. About 4.84M shares traded or 42.12% up from the average. Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) has declined 20.69% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.69% the S&P500. Some Historical EXK News: 13/04/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER – PROSPECTUS TO PROVIDE CO WITH FLEXIBILITY TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF DEBT, CONVERTIBLE DEBT, EQUITY AND OTHER FINANCING OPPORTUNITIES; 14/05/2018 – Endeavour Silver Drilling Intersects High Grade Silver-Gold-Lead-Zinc Mineralization in the San Patricio Vein System on the Par; 07/05/2018 – Endeavour Silver Announces 2018 Annual General Meeting Results; 02/05/2018 – Endeavour Silver Releases 2017 Annual Review and Sustainability Report; 13/04/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER FILED SHELF FOR UP TO C$150M MIXED SECURITIES; 13/04/2018 – Endeavour Silver Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus; 13/04/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP – COMPANY’S EXISTING BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS DATED MAY 3, 2016 HAS BEEN WITHDRAWN; 03/05/2018 – Endeavour Silver 1Q Net $2.33M; 27/03/2018 – Endeavour Silver Updates Progress on Terronera Silver-Gold Mine Project in Jalisco, Mexico; 03/05/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER – FOR QTR, ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS FELL 22% TO $14.18 PER OZ SILVER PAYABLE

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $550.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp. Cl A (NYSE:GDOT) by 80,460 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $245,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dmc Global Inc. by 25,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,120 shares, and cut its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp. (NYSE:DECK).

More notable recent Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Career Education Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CECO) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About Career Education Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CECO) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Career Education settles FTC case – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why it is Worth Buying CECO Environmental Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Career Education Corporation Common Stock (CECO) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.69, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CECO shares while 37 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 56.07 million shares or 0.12% more from 56.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Lp reported 653,818 shares. Balyasny Asset Lc owns 28,916 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 216,999 shares. 21,448 were accumulated by First Mercantile. Principal Fincl Gru Inc stated it has 573,605 shares. Calamos Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Hillsdale Inv Mngmt reported 150,650 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Ltd owns 310,963 shares. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Co invested in 0% or 165,722 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 69,978 shares. Bowling Mgmt Ltd Liability, Ohio-based fund reported 87,105 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Company accumulated 0.01% or 10,205 shares. Sg Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 1.55M shares.

Analysts await Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Endeavour Silver Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Endeavour Silver’s Q2 Should Be Only A Prelude To A Much Better Q3 – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Q2 silver, gold production drops at Endeavour Silver – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Endeavour Silver Provides Update on Mining Operations Toronto Stock Exchange:EDR – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Endeavour Silver Announces 2019 Annual General Meeting Results Toronto Stock Exchange:EDR – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Q1 earnings, sales, production all fall sharply at Endeavour Silver – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.