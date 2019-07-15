Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Has Raised Its Canadian Natural Resources LTD (CNQ) Position by $9.04 Million; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Burt Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors sold 292 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, down from 784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $989.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $2010.22. About 1.66 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/03/2018 – Más de 100 países buscarán consenso fiscal sobre economía digital para 2020 – OCDE; 25/04/2018 – Amazon collects as much data on us as any of the other platforms. But it solves real problems for users, earning their trust; 10/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel gets heat from community group over bid for Amazon’s HQ2; 03/04/2018 – Trump Delivers New Attack Against Amazon; 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy to battle Amazon; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 19/04/2018 – CHILE ECONOMY MINISTER TO MEET AMAZON, OTHER COS IN U.S; 23/05/2018 – The Amazon Vet Behind Italy’s Digital Renaissance (Video); 29/03/2018 – Longtime Clinton donor Alan Patricof agrees with Trump that Amazon is ‘taking over the retail world’; 09/05/2018 – In the deal, there will be a “standard installation fee” paid to Sears for any services booked via Amazon

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 334,996 shares as the company's stock rose 3.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.99M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.11 million, up from 4.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.76. About 654,941 shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 24.33% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perficient Inc (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 16,300 shares to 33,275 shares, valued at $911,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 107,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,325 shares, and cut its stake in Cdw Corp/De (NASDAQ:CDW).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diligent Invsts Limited Com owns 620 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Lincoln Natl, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,628 shares. Leisure Management holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 360 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 5,909 shares. 1,532 are held by Neville Rodie & Shaw. Ntv Asset Limited Company accumulated 0.23% or 460 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, a Netherlands-based fund reported 25,400 shares. Grassi Management invested in 824 shares. Marathon Trading Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Panagora Asset Management has 3.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 399,434 are held by Chevy Chase Inc. Wespac Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,087 shares. Staley Capital Advisers invested in 5,409 shares or 0.71% of the stock. B And T Capital Mgmt Dba Alpha Capital Mgmt reported 2,550 shares. Ashfield Ltd Llc holds 10,985 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.