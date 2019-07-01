Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Cut Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Holding By $1.60 Million; Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Covered By 4 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Applied Materials had 12 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, February 15 by Susquehanna. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 17 by UBS. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, January 29. See Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) latest ratings:

19/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy Initiate

07/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Nomura 40.0000

17/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $45.0000 New Target: $49.0000 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Susquehanna New Target: $34.0000 60.0000

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $59

15/02/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Rating: Hold New Target: $34 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $45

15/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $51

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) stake by 52.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 40,000 shares as Astrazeneca Plc (AZN)’s stock rose 3.01%. The Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds 36,700 shares with $1.48 million value, down from 76,700 last quarter. Astrazeneca Plc now has $107.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.3. About 1.20 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 27/05/2018 – Luye Pharma Acquires AstraZeneca’s Signature Products Seroquel and Seroquel XR; 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 1.4B RUPEES; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 22/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH HYPERKALAEMIA; 09/04/2018 – Ionis and AstraZeneca Advance New Drug for NASH; 24/05/2018 – BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH ASTRAZENECA; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE – STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR CLINICALLY, STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE IN PFS FOR PATIENTS TREATED WITH IMBRUVICA PLUS OBINUTUZUMAB; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 13/03/2018 – AVILLION SAYS NO FINANCIAL TERMS ARE DISCLOSED

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased Superior Energy Services Inc (NYSE:SPN) stake by 514,582 shares to 1.07M valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) stake by 1,000 shares and now owns 4,740 shares. Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) was raised too.

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is AstraZeneca plc (AZN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Fasenra receives positive EU CHMP opinion for self-administration and the new Fasenra pen – StreetInsider.com” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi extends survival in first-line lung cancer – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “AstraZeneca (AZN) Announces IMFINZI Improves OS at Interim Analysis in Phase III CASPIAN Trial in 1st-Line Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AstraZeneca to invest $630M in South Korean health industry – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AstraZeneca had 16 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 14. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 1 by Cowen & Co.

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 46.38% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AZN’s profit will be $959.28 million for 27.91 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.78% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2019: PPSI, KKR, AMAT, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Applied Materials Will Acquire Kokusai Electric For $2.2B – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should Value Investors Buy Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock? – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

The stock increased 1.16% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $45.43. About 7.42M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold Applied Materials, Inc. shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs Pwr has 0% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 8,352 shares. Da Davidson And Communications reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Ny holds 0.09% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 46,969 shares. Waddell & Reed stated it has 1.09M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Creative Planning stated it has 69,811 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P holds 0.06% or 3.97 million shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Gulf Intl Bank & Trust (Uk) reported 228,675 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Johnson Investment Counsel reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Stoneridge Inv Partners Limited Co owns 1.41% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 120,713 shares. Jbf holds 99,230 shares. Strs Ohio owns 0.14% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 796,256 shares. 2,388 are held by Whittier Co Of Nevada. Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability has invested 0.41% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).