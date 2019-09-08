Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Lifted Its Nike (NKE) Position; A O Smith (AOS) Holder Marietta Investment Partners Has Cut Its Holding by $3.04 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in A O Smith (AOS) by 29.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 57,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 137,271 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32 million, down from 194,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in A O Smith for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $47.81. About 997,825 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc. (NKE) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 14,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 378,340 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.86M, up from 363,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.69. About 3.25M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE FLAT IN FY 4Q; 23/05/2018 – NFL Apparel Deal Assigns Jerseys to Nike, Fan Gear to Fanatics; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion Antoine Andrews has left the company, Nike confirmed to CNBC; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Songs For Screens: Nike Stars Foreign Air Premiere `Chakra Daemon’ Music Video; 22/03/2018 – Ackman Nets $100 Million of Profit From Sale of Nike Stake; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN NIKE INC – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Nike also saw strong growth in its Jordan brand, sportswear and running divisions; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q TAX RATE TO BE 10-12%; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike executive leaves company amid complaints about inappropriate behavior

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24 million and $317.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 3,750 shares to 21,699 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 17,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).

Analysts await A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 11.48% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.61 per share. AOS’s profit will be $86.73M for 22.13 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by A. O. Smith Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AOS: Temporary Roadblock In China – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Hagens Berman Alerts AO Smith (AOS) Investors to New Securities Fraud Class Action, Investors Who Suffered $200,000+ Losses Should Contact the Firm – PRNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin met with the Water Council to discuss water technology – Milwaukee Business Journal” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

