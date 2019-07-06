Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Has Cut Its Perficient (PRFT) Holding by $440,100; 12 West Capital Management LP Has Boosted Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Holding

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Perficient Inc (PRFT) by 32.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 16,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,275 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, down from 49,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Perficient Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.63. About 149,515 shares traded. Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has risen 26.65% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PRFT News: 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IMMEDIATELY; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Narrows 2018 View To EPS 67c-EPS 79c; 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q EPS 15c

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 179.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 472,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 735,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.69M, up from 263,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $72.19. About 623,524 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 34.00% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – CO, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ENTERED MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR SUPPLY OF PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE BY AGILENT; 07/05/2018 – Medicines Co: Phase III Trials of Inclisiran Progressing as Planned With No Material Safety Observations; 03/04/2018 – ALNY, A IN PACT FOR PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE COMMERCIAL SUPPLY; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Patisiran Demonstrated Improvement in Multiple Quality of Life Measures, Vs. Placebo; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results From tAPOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran; 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM: PACT TO DISCOVER NEW TREATMENTS FOR NASH; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Settlement Resolves Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending Litigation; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SETTLEMENT DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY LICENSE TO ALNYLAM’S GALNAC CONJUGATE INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY; 29/03/2018 – Whoa, $ALNY -7% And from the PM bureau, @BrittanyMeiling has this: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on Amyloidosis

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold PRFT shares while 70 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 27.87 million shares or 4.54% less from 29.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 12,335 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 421,024 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Company Mn invested in 95,029 shares. State Street Corporation has 1.06M shares for 0% of their portfolio. C M Bidwell Assocs Ltd invested in 0.11% or 4,075 shares. Howe Rusling has 257 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation reported 15,057 shares. 170,784 were accumulated by Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Boston stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Blackrock Inc reported 4.95M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Aperio Grp Inc Inc Limited Com reported 13,524 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust reported 16 shares stake. 8,447 were accumulated by Piedmont Invest Advisors. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity owns 39,205 shares.

Analysts await Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 31.03% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.29 per share. PRFT’s profit will be $12.52 million for 22.78 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Perficient, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% EPS growth.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $15.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 193,556 shares to 808,757 shares, valued at $38.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transalta Corp. (NYSE:TAC) by 543,956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceut (NASDAQ:REGN).

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 40,000 shares to 115,341 shares, valued at $14.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 17,813 shares. Arrowgrass Partners (Us) Limited Partnership holds 15,030 shares. Comerica Bancshares holds 27,303 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Alkeon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 402,500 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 45,540 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Comm Ltd accumulated 20,043 shares. Wexford Cap Lp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 2,025 shares. Sio Cap Mngmt Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 79,153 shares. Aperio Gru Llc holds 0.01% or 26,811 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability has 697 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.12% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership holds 10,080 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Piedmont Invest Advsrs has 0.02% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 6,118 shares.