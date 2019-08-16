Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Has Cut By $16.41 Million Its Cbs (CBS) Position; 1 Analysts Bullish Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased Cbs Corp (CBS) stake by 68.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 349,215 shares as Cbs Corp (CBS)’s stock rose 0.74%. The Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds 160,650 shares with $7.64 million value, down from 509,865 last quarter. Cbs Corp now has $16.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $43.62. About 993,959 shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 17/05/2018 – CBS independent Class A holder questions dilution plan, source says [22:43 BST17 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 17/05/2018 – CBS News’ 60 Minutes Interviews Dr. Duane Priddy for Gynecological Polypropylene Mesh Investigation; 02/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CBS CORP CBS.N CEO LES MOONVES TO OFFER TO STAY ON FOR AT LEAST TWO YEARS IF COMPANIES AGREE ON TERMS; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 11/04/2018 – BREAKING: Shari Redstone likely to fire Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 17/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS says its board is declaring a dividend that would dilute the Redstone family’s control of the company; 18/03/2018 – SOUTH KOREAN FOREIGN MINISTER KANG KYUNG-WHA SPEAKS ON CBS; 03/05/2018 – CBS Corp 1Q Net $511M; 04/04/2018 – CBS OFFER FOR VIACOM WAS IMMEDIATELY REJECTED – CNBC, CITING; 16/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Is Ordered Not to Act on CBS Before Thursday

Among 2 analysts covering Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC has GBX 1960 highest and GBX 1350 lowest target. GBX 1655’s average target is -17.58% below currents GBX 2008 stock price. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC had 18 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Peel Hunt maintained Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Peel Hunt has “Hold” rating and GBX 1870 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC. Jefferies maintained Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and GBX 1960 target. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Barclays Capital maintained Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) on Thursday, March 21 with “Equal Weight” rating. See Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) latest ratings:

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, makes, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms worldwide. The company has market cap of 4.87 billion GBP. It operates through three divisions: Branded, Injectables, and Generic. It has a 13.49 P/E ratio. The Branded segment offers 377 products in 1,125 dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system , gastro-intestinal, oncology, respiratory, and miscellaneous therapeutic areas.

The stock increased 1.21% or GBX 24 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2008. About 230,906 shares traded. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hennessy Advsr Inc reported 0.12% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Reilly Fincl Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Oppenheimer Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 397 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Retail Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 69,255 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Sound Shore Mgmt Ct holds 3.36% or 3.67M shares. Sequent Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.15% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Swiss Bank holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 1.12 million shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 0% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 46,521 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Huntington Bank & Trust owns 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 217 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has 0.02% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 20,326 shares. Pggm Invs, Netherlands-based fund reported 445,800 shares.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) stake by 31,115 shares to 257,677 valued at $28.61M in 2019Q1. It also upped Mckesson Hboc Inc. (NYSE:MCK) stake by 68,450 shares and now owns 113,150 shares. Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE:DVN) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering CBS (NYSE:CBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CBS has $6300 highest and $6000 lowest target. $61.50’s average target is 40.99% above currents $43.62 stock price. CBS had 8 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Friday, August 9 by BMO Capital Markets.