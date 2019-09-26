Conning Upped Its Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $300,924 as Stock Price Declined; As Fortinet (FTNT) Shares Declined, Matarin Capital Management Has Raised by $1.64 Million Its Position

Conning Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 7,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 140,457 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.58M, up from 132,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $34.35. About 2.02 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 86.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 21,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 46,301 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.56M, up from 24,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $79.05. About 77,449 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q EPS 24c; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 22/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Fabric-Ready Partner Program with New Fabric Connectors to Automate Security for Multi-Vendor Environments; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED 2.09% FORTINET STAKE IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Fortinet Makes Managed Security More Accessible To Small Partners With New Tier, Pricing; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 28/03/2018 – Pulse Secure NAC Integrates with Fortinet Security Fabric to Enrich Endpoint Intelligence and Automate Threat Response; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Fortinet; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q REV. $399.0M, EST. $390.4M; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) by 32,085 shares to 267,910 shares, valued at $10.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Financial Network by 13,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,257 shares, and cut its stake in Pnm Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM).

