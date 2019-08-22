Conning Upped Its Carnival (CCL) Holding by $746,750 as Stock Value Declined; Bessemer Group Stake in 1 (FLWS) Increased by $430,200 as Stock Value Declined

Conning Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 13.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 14,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 123,107 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24 million, up from 108,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $45.08. About 2.88M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 28/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Unveils New Features and Upgrades Onboard Sapphire Princess; 15/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Martin Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 50C FROM 45C, EST. 45C; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees 2Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up Approximately 2.5% to 3.5 %; 22/03/2018 – Carnival’s profit driven by higher ticket prices, on-board spending; 05/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Opens Helix cruise center at Port of Barcelona; 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS PROFIT TO INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY BY APPROXIMATELY 8 TIMES FOR FY; 16/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Named ‘America’s Most Trusted Cruise Line’ By Reader’s Digest For Fourth Year In A Row

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in 1 (FLWS) by 47.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 23,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 74,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 50,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in 1 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 11.88% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $17.06. About 1.93 million shares traded or 476.75% up from the average. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) has risen 36.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FLWS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ 1-800-FLOWERSCOM Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLWS); 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Rev at High End of $1.13B-$1.15B; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q Rev $238.5M; 19/04/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. to Release Results for its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q LOSS/SHR 13C, EST. LOSS/SHR 12C; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM SEES FY COMP REV. AT HIGH END $1.13B-$1.15B; 08/05/2018 – 1-800 Flowers President & CEO Chris McCann interviewed by Advisor Access; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q Loss/Shr 13c; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 EPS 60c; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in 1-800-Flowers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 6,960 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). West Oak Capital Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Dupont Management Corporation owns 0.12% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 107,386 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cadence Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Wright Invsts Serv holds 0.11% or 5,194 shares. The Australia-based Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Benjamin F Edwards Comm Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 594 shares. 9,361 were reported by Fiduciary Company. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.13% stake. Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Inc Lc has invested 0.13% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Rmb Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Chase Inv Counsel holds 0.12% or 4,695 shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Ny, New York-based fund reported 100 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) was bought by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03 billion and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,390 shares to 126,893 shares, valued at $24.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 30,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,780 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 1.46M shares to 11,651 shares, valued at $859,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allegion Plc Ord Shs (NYSE:ALLE) by 191,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.47 million shares, and cut its stake in Firstcash Inc.