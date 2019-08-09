Conning Upped By $640,556 Its Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holding; Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Has 1 Sentiment

Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 234 funds started new or increased holdings, while 234 sold and decreased equity positions in Tractor Supply Co. The funds in our database now possess: 95.15 million shares, down from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Tractor Supply Co in top ten holdings increased from 12 to 13 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 48 Reduced: 186 Increased: 158 New Position: 76.

Conning Inc increased Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) stake by 11.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Conning Inc acquired 22,877 shares as Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB)’s stock declined 11.94%. The Conning Inc holds 228,274 shares with $6.56 million value, up from 205,397 last quarter. Williams Cos Inc Del now has $28.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $24.03. About 10.12 million shares traded or 33.71% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS FERC’S TAX CHANGE PLAN ‘NOT COMPLETELY CLEAR’; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES MAY BE REQUIRED TO EITHER PAY CO A FEE OF UPTO $410 MLN; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FERC’S REVISED POLICY WILL ONLY IMPACT COST OF SERVICE RATE CALCULATIONS ON A PROSPECTIVE BASIS

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.16 billion. The firm offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. It has a 24.31 P/E ratio. As of January 26, 2017, it operated 1,600 retail stores in 49 states.

Wedgewood Partners Inc holds 6.35% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company for 890,262 shares. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc owns 39,409 shares or 5.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc has 4.77% invested in the company for 350,834 shares. The New York-based Cim Llc has invested 4.71% in the stock. Thomas Story & Son Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 88,832 shares.

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $126.68 million for 25.97 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: VRA, CLVS, TSCO – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tractor Supply (TSCO) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Retail Home Suppliers to Trade Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

The stock increased 3.22% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $109.08. About 1.09M shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q Net $71.4M; 11/04/2018 – Petsense Expands National Retail Presence With Entry Into Florida; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO. CONFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes and Downgrades One Class of JPMBB 2013-C14; 16/05/2018 – Tractor Supply at Site Visit Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA ‘Great Neighbors’; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 EPS $3.95-EPS $4.15

Among 4 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Williams Companies has $32 highest and $2700 lowest target. $30.25’s average target is 25.88% above currents $24.03 stock price. Williams Companies had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Jefferies. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Mizuho. Stifel Nicolaus maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) rating on Friday, August 2. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $3000 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 6.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $744,971 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $232,396 was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D. CHAZEN STEPHEN I also bought $239,300 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares.

Conning Inc decreased Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) stake by 13,984 shares to 301,430 valued at $43.26M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) stake by 90,000 shares and now owns 1.69M shares. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) was reduced too.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should The Williams Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Williams Companies Stock Slumped 12% in July – The Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Take Note, Williams’ Financials Are Improving – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Williams Companies – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.