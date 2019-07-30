Conning Trimmed Its Bb&T (BBT) Stake by $508,162 as Shares Declined; Lbmc Investment Advisors Upped A F L A C (AFL) Position by $1.84 Million; Market Value Rose

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 210.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc bought 36,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,296 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 17,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 3.25 million shares traded or 9.18% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 02/04/2018 – AFLAC AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL); 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 29/05/2018 – Aflac Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Conning Inc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc sold 11,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 868,634 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.42M, down from 879,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $51.2. About 3.36 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 23/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Conference May 30; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 1.63 million shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt invested 1.16% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). North Star Inv Mngmt reported 4,229 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management owns 56,560 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory owns 7.30 million shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh invested in 0.04% or 73,291 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Schwartz Invest Counsel Incorporated reported 401,500 shares. First Natl has 0.74% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 158,807 shares. Rodgers Brothers stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Synovus Fin accumulated 0.04% or 54,957 shares. Atria Limited Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Kempen Capital Nv owns 26,104 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability has 130,157 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amer Century Inc holds 0.43% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 9.18M shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $198,546 activity.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03B and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 11,096 shares to 403,694 shares, valued at $49.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 68,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $781.34 million for 12.55 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hills National Bank & Trust & reported 16,105 shares. Homrich And Berg has invested 0.02% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Invesco Limited invested in 0.11% or 6.44 million shares. Catalyst Advsrs Lc invested in 360,000 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust, Maryland-based fund reported 60,633 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 85,680 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Adirondack Tru, New York-based fund reported 250 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 81,108 shares in its portfolio. Zebra Management Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 6,898 shares. Advisory Llc owns 0.05% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 13,082 shares. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability Company, a Florida-based fund reported 47,080 shares. Jane Street Group Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.51% or 1.72 million shares in its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 12,516 shares.

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $904.16 million and $630.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500/ Barra Growth Index (IVW) by 2,783 shares to 38,338 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $3.01 million activity. LAKE CHARLES D II sold $1.82 million worth of stock. The insider Lloyd Karole bought $99,659.