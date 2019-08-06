Conning Trimmed By $5.01 Million Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position; Maple Capital Management Raised Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding By $338,884

Maple Capital Management Inc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 4.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maple Capital Management Inc acquired 1,372 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Maple Capital Management Inc holds 33,808 shares with $8.36M value, up from 32,436 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $232.15B valuation. The stock decreased 2.00% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $245.06. About 5.49M shares traded or 38.35% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 28/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CEO DAVID WICHMANN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S JIM CRAMER ON “MAD MONEY” TONIGHT; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People without Such Initiatives; 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY WILL STEP DOWN FROM UNITEDHEALTH GROUP BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp

Conning Inc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 9.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Conning Inc sold 94,616 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Conning Inc holds 922,197 shares with $49.79M value, down from 1.02M last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $219.90B valuation. The stock decreased 3.53% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $51.37. About 29.93M shares traded or 38.24% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.12 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa has invested 1.61% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cypress Group accumulated 79,175 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab holds 2.15% or 19.14M shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Com holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 12.15M shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 219,634 were accumulated by Counsel. Round Table Lc invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd accumulated 76,865 shares. 28,008 were reported by Whitnell &. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership reported 845 shares stake. 7,066 are owned by First Heartland Consultants. Missouri-based Duncker Streett has invested 0.7% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mackay Shields holds 0.46% or 1.21 million shares. One Cap Management Ltd Co owns 80,272 shares. Mitchell Mgmt holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 45,235 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. 10,000 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares with value of $557,404 were bought by BUSH WESLEY G.

Conning Inc increased Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 44,907 shares to 826,550 valued at $47.14 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TCP) stake by 15,330 shares and now owns 51,987 shares. Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) was raised too.

Among 13 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Cisco Systems had 17 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, February 14. Cowen & Co maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $65 target. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Overweight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, February 14. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $57 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, February 14. Credit Suisse maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, February 14 with “Neutral” rating. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report.

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $310 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 17. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $310 target. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James.

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) stake by 8,895 shares to 18,857 valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 3,832 shares and now owns 193,934 shares. Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) was reduced too.

