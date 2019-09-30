Conning Stake in Valero Energy New (VLO) Has Raised by $2.81 Million as Stock Declined; Rivernorth Capital Management Has Lifted Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Stake

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 72,572 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 593,236 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.08 million, up from 520,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.41. About 175,872 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Conning Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 6.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 33,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 556,168 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.61M, up from 523,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $85.71. About 1.38M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CONTINUES TO TARGET A TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPER. ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Valero Benicia Refinery – 04/18/2018 04:02 AM; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas, Refinery; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY- EXPECT RETAIL GASOLINE DEMAND TO BE HIT IF CRUDE RISES TO $80-$100 PER BARREL – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – THROUGH UNITS, ACQUIRED PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU S.A.C. FROM PEGASUS CAPITAL ADVISORS, PBF MANAGEMENT EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 08/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery restarting hydrocracker; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy first-quarter profit jumps 54 pct; 26/04/2018 – Valero Targets 2018 Total Payout Ratio of 40%-50% of Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities; 06/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 279931 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,146 shares to 7,979 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 31,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,228 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 391 were accumulated by M&R Management. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3,016 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 127,706 were reported by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 2.19M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Menta Limited Com reported 5,993 shares. Stonebridge Capital owns 368 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.46% or 43,537 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Cap has invested 0.57% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). United Kingdom-based Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.75% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Bessemer Grp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 90,855 shares. Auxier Asset holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 63,761 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 710 shares. Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 3,975 shares. Schnieders Mgmt Ltd Co holds 2,600 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Company accumulated 15,177 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold KYN shares while 45 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 26.60 million shares or 1.05% more from 26.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). 11,693 are held by Glenmede Tru Na. Clean Yield stated it has 262 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Financial Management Inc holds 250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zazove Associate Lc holds 141,000 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Griffin Asset Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 371,063 shares. 10,000 are owned by Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Com. Fincl Svcs Corp has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 290 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 64,547 shares. Bard Inc stated it has 24,450 shares. Us Fincl Bank De owns 25,894 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hite Hedge Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 694,396 shares. Iowa-based Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Thomas J Herzfeld holds 125,850 shares.