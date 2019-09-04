Conning Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Upped by $1.87 Million as Shares Declined; Baystate Wealth Management Maintains Position in Deere & Co Com (DE)

Conning Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 13,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 306,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.89 million, up from 293,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $128.24. About 1.75 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1615.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $151.43. About 630,767 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE – 2018 ADJ NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO EXCLUDING PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX ADJUSTMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM IS FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $3.1 BLN; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT RATINGS TO JOHN DEERE CREDIT COMPAñíA FINANCIERA S.A.’S EXPECTED SENIOR ISSUANCES; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR SOYBEANS IS $9.55 PER BUSHEL; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO: AGRICUTURE FUNDAMENTALS BETTER THAN 12 MONTHS AGO; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS 2018 NET INCOME FORECAST INCLUDES $803 MILLION OF PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES UP MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 18/04/2018 – Veritiv Earns Recognition as John Deere ‘Partner-level Supplier’ and 15-Year Hall of Fame Supplier; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 30/05/2018 – Deere Raises Quarterly Dividend By 15% — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS HAVE EXCEEDED FORECAST FOR THE YEAR, DUE LARGELY TO INFLATION IN U.S. STEEL PRICES AND TIGHT MARKET FOR LOGISTICS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 2,869 shares. Nebraska-based Lincoln Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.26% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). California Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 544,239 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Trust Fund invested in 0.22% or 6,332 shares. The Missouri-based Anderson Hoagland & has invested 0.46% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Illinois-based Gp One Trading Lp has invested 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Glenview Bank & Trust Dept reported 0.34% stake. Old Dominion Mgmt Inc holds 0.4% or 6,960 shares in its portfolio. Punch Associate Inv Inc has invested 0.41% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct reported 0.99% stake. Birmingham Management Inc Al invested 4.83% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Kwmg Lc accumulated 387 shares. Arrow Corp holds 0.03% or 920 shares. Broderick Brian C has 0.07% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,280 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Incorporated has 15,718 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. World Investors reported 13.33M shares stake. North Star Asset reported 39,483 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Argent Co holds 1.8% or 122,730 shares in its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsrs Llc reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Arbor Invest Advisors Lc reported 4,585 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 41,016 shares. Tctc Limited has invested 0.48% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Taylor Asset reported 1,700 shares. Rench Wealth Mgmt accumulated 32,444 shares or 2.97% of the stock. Villere St Denis J Limited Liability holds 0.44% or 47,634 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.1% or 1,743 shares. Clough Cap Ptnrs LP has 0.54% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 44,089 shares. Donaldson Cap holds 205,566 shares or 2.56% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ycg Llc has 0.27% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03B and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 107,337 shares to 13,861 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P Gsci Commodity I (GSG) by 23,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,998 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

