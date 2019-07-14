Conning Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Increased as Stock Value Rose; As Suntrust Banks (STI) Stock Value Declined, Holder Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Trimmed Position by $3.15 Million

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) by 13.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 53,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 352,750 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.90M, down from 406,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $64.81. About 3.27 million shares traded or 39.82% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 27/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) RATIO WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 9.8% AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, SLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN PRIOR QUARTER; 21/03/2018 – Civitas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 – Icon Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES DECREASED $51 MLN SEQUENTIALLY AND $91 MLN YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 07/04/2018 – Hilton Grand Vacations Access Event Set By SunTrust for Apr. 10; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 03/05/2018 – NXPI Defended at SunTrust, United First After Reaching 2016 Low; 06/03/2018 Black Knight at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/03/2018 – Cabot Corp at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Conning Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 6,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,719 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97 million, up from 38,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 18/04/2018 – RIVAL OFFER DISCLOSED IN JOINT DISNEY-FOX PROXY FILING; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03B and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 6,276 shares to 29,097 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 262,744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,591 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity. 2,000 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares with value of $227,200 were sold by WOODFORD BRENT.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Invest Inc reported 0.84% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Daiwa Sb Investments Limited accumulated 16 shares or 0% of the stock. Utah Retirement holds 0.83% or 378,152 shares. United Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corp reported 515,388 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Moreover, Westchester Mngmt has 3.53% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 7,199 are held by Beech Hill. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 83,588 shares stake. Cutter & Brokerage holds 0.26% or 8,307 shares. Bokf Na invested in 182,981 shares or 0.49% of the stock. 21,592 are held by Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt Inc. Davenport And Limited Liability accumulated 0.49% or 357,120 shares. White Pine Capital Limited Liability Com invested in 7,466 shares. 964 are owned by Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability. Lifeplan Fincl Grp accumulated 1,622 shares. Greenbrier Prtn Mgmt Lc has 100,000 shares for 1.97% of their portfolio.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $825.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 8,973 shares to 203,897 shares, valued at $25.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 40,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Ptnrs Llp holds 14,683 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 0.08% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.08% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 17,375 shares. Jennison Lc holds 711,372 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Azimuth Cap Management Llc owns 35,683 shares. Macquarie Ltd holds 0.02% or 181,116 shares. Advsrs Asset Management has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 202 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma has invested 0% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Bessemer Securities Lc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Security National Tru holds 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) or 150 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd has invested 0.06% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,302 shares. Guardian Life Of America invested in 1,279 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability owns 23,705 shares.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 1.34% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.49 per share. STI’s profit will be $652.42M for 11.02 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.